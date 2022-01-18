 Skip to main content

MCFARLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL

Teagan Mallegni scores 51 in win over Whitewater, McFarland girls basketball defeats East Troy

WHITEWATER -- There is no stopping McFarland sophomore sensation Teagan Mallegni these days.

Teagan Mallegni
Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni brings the ball up the court against Big Foot. This week, Mallegni scored 113 points by scoring 62 against East Troy and scoring 51 points against Whitewater. 

The 6-foot wing player poured in 51 points Friday night to lead the Spartans to an 80-44 victory over Whitewater in Rock Valley Conference play.

Mallegni, who already holds scholarship offers from eight colleges including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, scored 26 points in the first half and finished with six 3-point baskets. She made 13 of 14 free throws.

Whitewater (2-12 overall, 1-9 Rock Valley Conference) used a team approach to draw within eight points of the Spartans (11-3, 8-2) midway through the second half. But McFarland answered with a 16-0 scoring run to put the victory away.

Whitewater got 14 points from Gwen Truesdale and 10 from Danielle DePorter.

McFARLAND 80, WHITEWATER 44 

McFarland 39 41 — 80 

Whitewater 28 16 — 44

McFarland (80)—Beckelhaupt 1-0-3, Kirch 2-3-8, Ackley 1-0-2, Goecks 1-0-2, Testolin 1-0-2, Dean 4-0-9, Meinholdt 1-0-3, Mallegni 16-13-51. Totals 27-16-80.

Whitewater (44)—DePorter 4-1-10, Pope 2-2-6, Kilar 1-5-7, Navejas 1-0-2, Treder 1-0-3, Gillette 0-2-2, Truesdale 6-0-14. Totals 15-10-44.

3-point goals—McFarland 10 (Mallegni 6, Meinholdt, Dean, Beckelhaupt, Kirch), Whitewater 6 (Truesdale 4, DePorter, Treder).  

Total fouls—McFarland 19, Whitewater 14. Fouled out—Goecks.  

McFarland 79 

East Troy 51

Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni set a record this week for the second-most points scored in Wisconsin girls basketball history, scoring more than 60 points in a McFarland victory on Tuesday, Jan. 11.  

Mallegni racked up 62 points in the Spartan 79-51 win over East Troy on Jan. 11. 

Megan Gustafson of South Shore holds the record with 64 points. Mallegni broke her season high of 44 points against Evansville. Mallegni currently leads the state averaging 28.2 points per game. 

McFarland senior forward Chloe Goecks and junior Taylor Felder each recorded six points. Junior guard Adrienne Kirch added 3 points and sophomore guard Kylie Meinholdt scored two points.

McFarland 79, East Troy 51

McFarland 38 41 — 79

East Troy 25 26 — 51

