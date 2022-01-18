Teagan Mallegni scores 51 in win over Whitewater, McFarland girls basketball defeats East Troy

WHITEWATER -- There is no stopping McFarland sophomore sensation Teagan Mallegni these days.
The 6-foot wing player poured in 51 points Friday night to lead the Spartans to an 80-44 victory over Whitewater in Rock Valley Conference play.
Mallegni, who already holds scholarship offers from eight colleges including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, scored 26 points in the first half and finished with six 3-point baskets. She made 13 of 14 free throws.
Whitewater (2-12 overall, 1-9 Rock Valley Conference) used a team approach to draw within eight points of the Spartans (11-3, 8-2) midway through the second half. But McFarland answered with a 16-0 scoring run to put the victory away.
Whitewater got 14 points from Gwen Truesdale and 10 from Danielle DePorter.
Total fouls—McFarland 19, Whitewater 14. Fouled out—Goecks.
McFarland 79
East Troy 51
Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni set a record this week for the second-most points scored in Wisconsin girls basketball history, scoring more than 60 points in a McFarland victory on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Mallegni racked up 62 points in the Spartan 79-51 win over East Troy on Jan. 11.
Megan Gustafson of South Shore holds the record with 64 points. Mallegni broke her season high of 44 points against Evansville. Mallegni currently leads the state averaging 28.2 points per game.
McFarland senior forward Chloe Goecks and junior Taylor Felder each recorded six points. Junior guard Adrienne Kirch added 3 points and sophomore guard Kylie Meinholdt scored two points.