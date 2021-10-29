College News: Oct. 28

Students from Cottage Grove, McFarland, Madison and Monona recently graduated from their respective Universities, or earned academic honors.
UW-Stevens Point
Honors
UW-Stevens Point honored local students for their academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who earned grade point averages of 3.9 to 4.0 earned the highest honors designation. Students earning a 3.75-3.89 GPA were given high honors, and students earned honors recognition for a 3.5 to 3.74 GPA.
Senior George Christianson of Cottage Grove earned highest honors. Senior Claire Hoenecke of Cottage Grove earned highest honors. Junior Tyler Jung of Cottage Grove earned high honors. Senior Andryi Nahirniak of Cottage Grove earned highest honors.
Sophomore Grace Henes of McFarland earned honors. Senior Cassandra Newcomer of McFarland earned highest honors. Senior Hunter Starkman of McFarland earned honors. Sophomore Lydia Miller of Monona earned high honors.
Graduates
Ryan Bemowski of Cottage Grove graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a Master of Science degree in Data Science. Vincent Giallombardo of Cottage Grove earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics — Actuarial, Data Analytics, graduating Summa Cum Laude.
Ashley Skalitzky of Cottage Grove earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Ecology and Management. Nathan Bartels of Madison earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Ecology and Management. Andrew Johnson of McFarland earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Fish and Water Resources — Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences. Taye Levin of McFarland earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre Arts — Musical Theatre. Cassandra Newcomer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science, graduating Summa Cum Laude.
UW-Green Bay
UW-Green Bay has announced its spring 2021 semester honors. Thomas Rather of Cottage Grove earned semester honors. Abbie Harrington and Kj LeFave of McFarland earned semester high honors. Ryan Johnson and Kye Zanto of McFarland earned semester highest honors. Andre Hermes of Monona earned semester honors.
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages and honors are given for 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.
Knox College
Graduates
Three local students graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois in early June, after the spring 2021 semester. Gabriella Castaneda of Cottage Grove graduated with a bachelor of arts in anthropology and sociology. Elizabeth Castaneda of Cottage Grove graduated with a bachelor of arts in anthropology and sociology.Sierra Syverud of Madison graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science.
Dean’s List
Area students were named to the Dean’s List at Knox College for the spring semester. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or above on at least 2.5 credits in the term. Elias Milanich of Madison (undecided), Elizabeth Castaneda of Cottage Grove (anthropology and sociology), Gabriella Castaneda of Cottage Grove (anthropology and sociology), and Sierra Syverud of Madison (computer science) were named to the list.
University of Dubuque
Noah Forcier of Monona was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Dubuque for the spring 2021 semester. In order to earn the honor, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Northern Illinois University
Peytonn Weaver of Cottage Grove completed a bachelor of science degree in elementary education: bilingual/ESL, at Northern Illinois University after the spring 2021 semester.
Kalamazoo College
Zoe Celeste Schneberger of Monona and Jessica Dant of McFarland were named to the Dean’s List at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan after the spring 2021 semester. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher to receive the honor.
Augustana College
Gretta Yahn was named to the Augustana College Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Yahn is a communication studies major from Madison. Students at Augustana College in Rock Island Illinois must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to be named to the list.
Adelphi University
Margaret Brackey of Madison was named to the spring 2021 semester Dean’s List at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York. Brackey was among a select group of outstanding students recognized by Adelphi’s deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology for superior academic performance. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Bemidji State University
Ashley East, a student from McFarland, has been placed on Bemidji State University’s president’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.
College of Charleston
Maggie Decker of Madison recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
Miami University
Karissa Waterworth of Cottage Grove was named to the Dean’s List at Miami University in Oxford Ohio during the spring 2021 semester. Waterworth is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in computer science, bachelor of science in software engineering.
Viterbo University
Maria L. Hamner of McFarland was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Viterbo University in La Crosse. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on 12 credits to qualify for the list.
Minnesota State University Mankato
Two local students were named to the Academic High Honor and Honor lists at Minnesota State University Mankato. Alexus Verhage of Madison was named to the Honor List. Tyler Johnson of McFarland was named to the High Honor List. Students on the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and students on the Honor List earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.
Upper Iowa University
Judy Roberts of McFarland graduated Cum Laude Meritum in May with a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Upper Iowa University in Fayette Iowa.
Drake University
Isaac Neitzel of Monona was named to the President’s List at Drake University in Des Moines Iowa after the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the President’s List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Dean’s List honors go to students with a 3.5 or higher grade point average.
UW-Milwaukee
The following students have been named to the UW-Milwaukee Spring 2021 Dean’s List:
Tristen Faber, Business, Cottage Grove
Alex Johnson, School of the Arts, Cottage Grove
Jenna Schoenfeld, Nursing, Cottage Grove
Thomas Bartz, Business, Madison
Andrew Beszhak, Letters and Science, Madison
Kaitlin Hacker, Business, McFarland
Sophia Kvalheim, Letters & Science, McFarland
Andrew Simon, Engineering & Comp Science, McFarland
Madeline Summers, Nursing, McFarland
Owen Groth, School of the Arts, Monona
Skye Liston, Social Welfare, Monona