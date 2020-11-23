At 1:45 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Cottage Grove Fire Department was paged to a cornfield on fire in the Town of Cottage Grove. The fire department's new Brush 1 responded along with UTV 1, Tender 2, and Brush 9 from McFarland Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters arrived to find approximately three acres burning and crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. Other than the burned corn stalks, there was no additional damage or injuries.

