Players from Monona Grove and McFarland named to All-State Team

Soccer players from McFarland High School and Monona Grove High School were named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team on Tuesday, July 27.
Monona Grove's lone recipient was freshman Isabelle Dehner, who was selected as an honorable mention. Dehner played in all 13 games for Monona Grove, helping shut down opposing offenses, but also scored three goals and recorded two assists.
Representing the Spartans was junior Jaelyn White, who was named to the first team. White scored six goals and had four assists, including three goals in the postseason.
Making the All-State Team as honorable mentions were senior forward Sydney Feldner, senior goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt and junior midfielder Greta Blau.
Feldner scored 17 goals for the Spartans, including two goals in McFarland’s state championship victory over Plymouth. Hildebrandt had 35 saves for the year, stopping four shots in a shutout of New Berlin Eisenhower in the state semi-final game. Blau finished the season with nine assists and nine goals, with two goals and an assist being recorded in McFarland’s state semi-final and championship game.