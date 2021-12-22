Offers go here

MCFARLAND BOYS SWIM

McFarland boys swim defeats Madison East, defeated by Monona Grove

  • 1 min to read

The Monona Grove boys swim team defeated the McFarland swim team 92-78 on Thursday, Dec. 16.

“It helps when you’re getting in the pool and actually racing other teams that are competitors,” said McFarland boys swim coach Caitlyn Hively.

Nathan Acton
Nathan Acton competes in the 500-yard freestyle for McFarland. Acton took third with a time of five minutes and 39.69 seconds. 

Shane TeBeest of McFarland won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.11 seconds. Luke Morrison of McFarland won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.88.

Caleb Jondle of Monona Grove won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:02.86 as Lyon Hall of McFarland (5:03.76) took second.

Hall has "got a very strong work ethic and he’s always trying and looking for those goal times at practice to get to, so that’s really shown up when he races,” said  Hively.

Team scores: Monona Grove 92 McFarland 78

McFarland 110

Madison East 55

The McFarland boys swim team won eight events in a 110-55 win over Madison East on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Lyon Hall, Elias Landolt, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz and Shane TeBeest took first with a time of one minute and 47.48 seconds. Hall (2:08.23), Jack O’Connor (2:22.24) and Ben Miles (2:29.49) finished first, second and third in the 200-yard individual medley.

TeBeest took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.65 seconds as Zabawa-Lodholz (22.82) took third. Zabawa-Lodholz (53.05) won the 100-yard freestyle with Landolt (55.43) in second and Gavinn Vega (57.81) in third.

Nathan Dant won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.51. In the 500-yard freestyle, Hall took first with a time of 5:11.53.

With a time of 1:06.89, Luke Morrison finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke with Landolt (1:14.53) in second and Aaron Thompson (1:18.35) in third. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Morrison, Landolt, Hall and TeBeest finished first with a time of 3:28.85.

