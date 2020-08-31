A half century after his death, Vince Lombardi is still a major influence in the game of football; not just in Wisconsin but all over the nation.
Lombardi took over as head coach of the Green Bay Packers in 1959 after concluding his days as an assistant coach for the New York Giants.
Before his arrival, the Packers struggled throughout the 1950s despite a roster of talented future Hall of Famers such as quarterback Bart Starr, running backs Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor, and middle linebacker Ray Nitschke. Lombardi brought a winning tradition back to the Packers, and the team won five National Football League championships in the 1960s and claimed victory in the first two Super Bowls.
McFarland High School football coach Paul Ackley was too young to remember the Lombardi era. But he knows what Lombardi stood for and how important his contributions were to the game.
“I think when people hear the name Vince Lombardi, they know he was an iconic football coach,” Ackley said. “Most kids who play football are going to know the Super Bowl trophy is named after him.”
Morrie Haukereid, the founder of Monona PeeWee Football which lasted for 50 years through 2018, has been a Packers’ season ticket holder for better than three decades. He said Lombardi’s success as head coach probably had a positive impact on the number of youngsters who wanted to play football.
“Being a successful Packer fan, they were more anxious to try out and try to be like their favorite player,” he said. “Unfortunately, most of them wanted to be a quarterback or a running back.”
The legend begins
Lombardi played college football at Fordham University and coached at Army before entering the National Football League in 1954 as an assistant with the Giants under Jim Lee Howell. Lombardi orchestrated the offense while another assistant named Tom Landry took charge of the defense. The Giants won the 1956 NFL championship with a 47-7 win over the Chicago Bears. Two seasons later, the team returned to the championship game, but fell to the Baltimore Colts in overtime. After that, Lombardi earned his first head coaching opportunity with the Packers.
Green Bay had been in disarray since 1949 when Curly Lambeau was coach. The team finished near the bottom throughout the 1950s and in 1958, it ended up with a record of 1-10-1 under head coach Scooter McLean, the worst win/loss mark in team history.
Things changed when Lombardi took over as he taught the offense his system of “running to daylight.” Most of all, he demanded the best effort of his players and drove them constantly during practices and meetings.
“I think the thing that catches my mind the most is mental toughness,” Ackley said. “I’ve seen interviews with Hornung, Kramer and Bart Starr where they talked about how tough he was on his players and how he demanded such perfection in everything.”
Haukereid said Lombardi respected the team’s talented African-American players such as Willie Wood, Willie Davis, Herb Adderley, Dave Robinson and Elijah Pitts. Lombardi made it clear that judging players by skin color would not be tolerated.
“Lombardi apparently said ‘If you have a problem with that, there’s the door. I’m going to treat you all the same,’” Haukereid said. “The players recognized that. To me, that’s what differentiates a successful coach from one who isn’t.”
Green Bay improved to 7-5 in 1959 but the following year, the team would win the Western Conference title and earn the chance to play at Philadelphia, the winner of the Eastern Conference. It was a hard fought battle, but Green Bay fell short in a 17-13 defeat to the Eagles.
As the team became more successful and the talk of the National Football League, Haukereid said he remembered the increased enthusiasm of the fans at Lambeau Field.
“It was like one big family. No matter how many thousands of people were there, everybody was happy and high-fiving each other,” he said. “It was truly a community affair.”
In 1961, the Packers would win the first of five NFL championships over the next seven seasons. Green Bay dominated the Giants in the 1961 title game and repeated as champions with another win over New York in 1962.
In 1965, the Packers regained the NFL limelight with a 23-12 win over the Cleveland Browns. The following season, Green Bay returned to the championship game against Dallas, coached by Lombardi’s former colleague, Landry.
The Packers held back the stubborn Cowboys, 34-27 and advanced to the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles against the Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the American Football League. Green Bay easily brushed aside the Chiefs, 35-10.
Ice Bowl
Lombardi would coach his final year with the Packers in 1967, but it would be memorable for its championship game at Lambeau Field that became known as the Ice Bowl. With the temperature at 13-below zero and the wind chill around 45-below, both teams had difficulty playing on the ice-covered surface. Despite the frigid climate, Green Bay would not be denied another championship. The team’s final offensive drive in the closing minutes led to Starr scoring on a plunge from the one-foot line. The Packers’ 21-17 win meant another Super Bowl trip to Miami to play Oakland. Green Bay had another easy time with its AFL opponent and won 33-14 to send Lombardi out as a champion in his final game as the Packers’ coach.
Lombardi, who served as both head coach and general manager of the Packers, named Phil Bengtson as his successor for the 1968 season. But Green Bay failed to make the playoffs, and Lombardi received another opportunity in 1969 to become head coach and general manager with Washington. The team finished with a mark of 7-5-2, its best record since 1955, but it would be Lombardi’s final season as a head coach. After a lengthy battle with colon cancer, he died Sept. 3, 1970 at age 57.
Lombardi ended his NFL coaching career with a record of 105-35-6. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the trophy given to the Super Bowl champion was named after him.
After reading about Lombardi’s football career, Ackley said that while he was tough on his players, he believes Lombardi also appreciated what his players tried to do to make the Packers into a successful, championship caliber team.
“We demand a lot from our athletes. We try to achieve perfection knowing that when dealing with high school kids, we are striving for that perfection probably knowing we are not going to get it,” Ackley said. “But, there is a lot more to what that young person is doing out on the playing surface. Putting your arm around him after practice and letting him know you care about them, shows you appreciate them. I think that’s a great lesson for coaches.”
