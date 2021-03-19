You couldn't ask for a better start than the McFarland girls tennis team got off to on Thursday, as the Spartans won all seven matches against Columbus in their season opener.
All four singles players won in a two sets, with No. 1 Laura Maudlin beating Alyson Theilen 6-2, 6-0 and all three other Spartans singles winning in straight 6-0 sets: No. 2 Sarah Kopp beat Michaela Benisch, No. 3 Natalie Curtis topped Faith Baerwolf and No. 4 Abigail Komro beat Molly Damm.
In doubles, McFarland's No. 1 squad of Sadie Bartzen in Lexi Kohn beat Ashley Olson and Abbi Olson in three sets (6-1, 1-6, 6-3), No. 2 Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields beat Elizabeth Giese and Sidney Smith (6-3, 6-2) and the No. 3 doubles team of Hannah Johnson and Kylie Babcock defeated Chloe Borreson and Hailey Borreson by a 6-0, 6-1 score.
It was a bit colder than your average tennis match, with temperatures in the 40s and wind speeds pushing 25 miles per hour.
McFarland coach Tod Lacey said that wasn't a factor for his team, and judging by the scores, he was right.
"I don't think it's an issue," he said. "We talked about it, said 'bundle up, come ready for a cold, windy day,' and they did."
Lacey is happy with what he's seen of his team so far in an adjusted spring season.
"I couldn't ask for more from these girls. They have been absolutely spectacular," Lacey said. "They have been focused, they have been having a great time, they do everything I ask, and not a single complaint about anything. They've been asked to adapt a lot, so I couldn't be happier."
Lacey said that since many of the girls haven't played in about a year and a half due to last year's season being canceled, the Spartans have some work to do getting polished, but they're on the right track with Thursday's wins.
Rock Valley Conference
McFARLAND 7, COLUMBUS 0
Singles: Maudlin, M, def. Theilen, 6-2, 6-0; Kopp, M, def. Benisch, 6-0, 6-0; Curtis, M, def. Baerwolf, 6-0, 6-0; Komro, M, def. Damm, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Bartzen/Kohn, M, def. Ab. Olson/As. Olson, 6-1, 1-6 , 6-3; Pournik/Shields, M, def. Giese/Smith, 6-3, 6-2; Johnson/Babcock, M, def. C. Borreson/H. Borreson, 6-0, 6-1. At McFarland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.