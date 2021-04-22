The McFarland Village Board will be appointing a replacement trustee to fill a vacancy on the board.
The vacancy was created by the recent election of former trustee Carolyn Clow to the office of village president. The replacement trustee will serve the remainder of Clow’s trustee term, which expires April 18, 2022.
The board decided at a special meeting on Tuesday, April 20 to move forward with the application process. Other options that the board decided not to pursue included holding a special election or continuing with a six-person board until next year.
Clow said Tuesday that she has already received some interest in the position.
"There are a couple of people who are interested, so I do think that if we put out a call for folks to let us know that they're interested, we will hear from people," Clow said.
Clair Bud Utter received 776 votes (17.6%) in the April 6 election, but was the odd man out of the four people running for three spots on the board. New Village Trustee Christopher St. Clair said he would like to see Utter's election result considered during the appointment process.
"How do we value the input of the residents as well? We had a fourth person running for the board that got over 750 votes from residents of McFarland, so I do feel like that needs to be honored in some way, shape or form, or at least that needs to be investigated," St. Clair said Tuesday.
Trustees Justin Rupert and Stephanie Brassington said that if Utter wants to fill out an application, he's free to do so like anyone else.
The Village Board will interview all applicants and choose a candidate for appointment at its Monday, May 10 meeting. All applicants are required to attend that meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
For that meeting, all applicants will need to prepare a five-minute presentation to the board introducing themselves and explaining why they would like to be appointed to fill the vacancy. Board members may also ask questions of the applicants.
Applications can be completed online, submitted by email or mail, or be placed in the 24/7 dropbox located in the parking lot of the McFarland Municipal Center. More information about where to submit your application can be found at www.mcfarland.wi.us/313/Village-Board.
All applications must be received by noon on Thursday, May 6. Late applications will not be accepted, the village said in a press release.
The community is invited to comment on the applicants. All applications will be published in the village board packet for May 10. Community members can provide feedback directly to the Board by emailing Cassandra.suettinger@mcfarland.wi.us or visiting www.mcfarland.wi.us/villageboard. All feedback will be forwarded to the board for consideration in making the appointment.
