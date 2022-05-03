Brynne Bieri and Maddy Fortune hit home runs in McFarland softball win against DeForest; Spartans win against Edgerton and Whitewater

Junior Brynne Bieri and senior Maddy Fortune each hit home runs in a McFarland 10-0 win over DeForest on Friday, April 29.
Fortune hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning and Bieri drove in Fortune on a two-run blast in the third. Freshman Riley Bercier recorded three RBIs, junior Brooke Punzel hit two RBIs and senior Brooklyn Judd drove in a run.
In the circle, Bieri pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out five and only giving up four hits. After starting the year 1-5, the Spartans have won five out of the last seven games, moving up to sixth place in the Rock Valley Conference standings. McFarland is 6-7 overall and 4-4 in conference.
McFarland 10, DeForest 0
DeForest 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0 4 1
McFarland 1 1 3 0 3 2 X — 10 15 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bieri (W; 6-4-0-0-5-0); D: Steffen (L; 2.2-8-5-4-0-1), Schroeder (2.2-7-5-5-1-5).
Leading hitters — M: Fortune 2x4 (HR), Punzel 3x3, Bieri HR; D: Parmeter 2x2, Larson 1x2, Hamele 1x2.
McFarland 14, Whitewater 1
Junior Brynne Bieri and freshman Avery Feek both drove in three runs in a McFarland 14-1 win over Whitewater on Thursday, April 28.
Senior Brooklyn Judd went three-for-three with two RBIs. Senior Hannah Hall, junior Bailee Judd and junior Brooke Punzel each added an RBI.
For the pitching staff, freshman Riley Bercier pitched two innings, striking out three, while Bieri pitched three innings, striking out five.
McFarland 14, Whitewater 1
McFarland 5 2 0 3 4 X X — 14 12 0
Whitewater 1 0 0 0 0 X X — 1 6 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bercier (W; 2-1-1-1-3-1), Bieri (3-5-0-0-5-0); W: Kubicz (L; 1-3-5-5-1-1), Pope (4-9-9-9-3-4).
Leading hitters — M: Br. Judd 3x3 (3B), Hall 2x3 (3B), Bieri 2x3 (2B); W: M. Benes 2x2 (2B), Kopecky 1x2, Krahn 2x3.
McFarland 14, Edgerton 0
Senior Maddy Fortune, junior Brynne Bieri and senior Molly Warner all recorded two RBIs in a McFarland softball 14-0 thumping of Edgerton on Tuesday, April 26.
In an 11-run first inning, Fortune, senior Alexis-Rose Fischer and Warner all recorded RBI singles. Junior catcher Bailee Judd doubled home Fortune. Bieri also added a two-run single to put McFarland comfortably in the lead. The Spartans also took advantage of wild pitching, scoring on a walk and a double steal.
On the mound, Bieri pitched a complete-game shut-out, striking out nine.
McFarland 14, Edgerton 0
Edgerton 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 2 1
McFarland 11 1 0 2 X X X — 14 13 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bieri (W; 5-2-0-0-9-1); E: Kjendlie (L; 0.1-1-5-5-0-4), Hill (3.2-12-9-9-2-2).
Leading hitters — M: Fortune 3x4 (2B), Fischer 2x3, Ba. Judd 2x2 (2B); E: Shaw 1x2, Zeimet 1x2.