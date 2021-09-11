You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Celebration of life: Robert Westphal

  • 1 min to read

There will be a celebration of life for Robert Westphal of McFarland on Saturday, September 18 at the McFarland American Legion, 4911 Burma Road, from 1-6 p.m. Westphal was born Jan. 3, 1933 and passed away Feb. 2, 2021.

Recommended for you