Celebration of life: Robert Westphal

There will be a celebration of life for Robert Westphal of McFarland on Saturday, September 18 at the McFarland American Legion, 4911 Burma Road, from 1-6 p.m. Westphal was born Jan. 3, 1933 and passed away Feb. 2, 2021.
