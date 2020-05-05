The start of the McFarland Youth Softball league 2020 season may be put on hold in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
League President Erik Schuchardt said a message was sent to parents last week indicating the league is hoping to have the season start on time in June, but alterations to the schedule may be needed, depending on the strategy the government and medical professionals may put in place to protect people from the virus.
“Our season usually takes place in June and July. There is also an option to play in August and September,” Schuchardt said.
“The only McFarland youth sport that has officially cancelled its spring or summer season is soccer, which normally concludes its spring season in early June. To my knowledge, no other local spring/summer sports have cancelled their seasons. Our organization and others that I have spoken with continue to monitor the situation and will only start/resume activities when it is reasonably safe to do so.”
According to its website, McFarland youth softball is a nonprofit organization where girls can grow and develop skills and passion for the game of softball. The program is open to girls 8-14.
Games are played at Waubesa Intermediate School.
The league is often a good training ground for players who hope to play on the McFarland High School varsity softball team.
Schuchardt said parents of softball players with questions or concerns about the upcoming season should contact him.
“We are always happy to listen and respond to the concerns of our members,” he said.
