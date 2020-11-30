Free Bikes for Kidz Madison (FB4K) is giving away a brand new eBike to one lucky individual this holiday season.
As part of its annual raffle that kicked off Nov. 21, FB4K has a Schwinn Monroe 250 eBike valued at $1,300 up for grabs. The bike was donated by Pacific Cycles.
To enter the raffle, community members will need to purchase a $20 ticket at FB4K.org. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards FB4K’s mission of providing free bikes to children in need.
Poised as the non-profit’s largest fundraiser of the year, staff and volunteers at FB4K said they are hoping to sell at least 1,000 tickets by the end of December.
For anyone feeling extra giving this holiday season, FB4K is offering a 10 ticket package.
“If you work somewhere that appreciates cycling, ask your employer to purchase a 10 pack to give to employees,” FB4K staff suggested in a statement.
As an extra incentive to join this year’s raffle, FB4K is offering free tickets to anyone who helps spread the word via social media.
According to a Nov. 19 press release from FB4K, “If you help us spread the word through your social networks, you'll earn free tickets and increase your chances of winning.”
Despite the pandemic, FB4K has had a great year for donations. The organization is hoping to keep this momentum going with the annual raffle.
On Bike Donation Day Nov. 7, staff said they expected a max of around 500 donations but ended up with more than 1,200 bikes.
With Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1 and the month-long annual raffle underway, FB4K is working hard to reach its goal of giving out 2,021 free bikes in 2021.
“Your donation will help us meet our goal to give away 2,021 bikes in 2021,” said FB4K Executive Director Kristie Goforth. “We are working hard to ensure that every kid in Dane County who wants a bike, has one, no matter what barriers are in their way.”
This year’s raffle will be open through midnight on Dec. 31.
