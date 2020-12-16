A man who was shot by police near Fort Atkinson following a police chase was wanted in connection with a Dec. 9 armed bank robbery in Monona, police say.
Joseph R. Crawford, 23, died of multiple gunshot wounds after gunshots from three state troopers the afternoon of Dec. 9.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Wisconsin State Patrol attempted a traffic stop for speeding between Watertown and Johnson Creek. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the shooting, the vehicle then stopped and a passenger fled the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene. The passenger, 22-year-old Desmond Watkins was later arrested.
Wisconsin State Patrol pursued the vehicle, while the driver fired shots at law enforcement, according to DOJ.
The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 26; road spikes were deployed, and the vehicle struck them. The vehicle exited Highway 26 at Highway 12 and stopped in the median. The driver exited the vehicle with a handgun and attempted to carjack a civilian's vehicle. Three Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers then discharged their weapons and struck the subject.
Those three troopers, Keegan Williams, Alexander Polizzi and David Heinisch, were placed an administrative leave.
Earlier that morning, Monona Police responded to a report of an armed bank robbery at Summit Credit Union on Monona Drive. According to Monona Police, a man entered the bank with a handgun and ordered two employees to the vault. He left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot to a nearby vehicle.
Witnesses reported the suspect driving west on Frost Woods Road. Officers were able to obtain video of the suspect's vehicle leaving the area, which was forwarded to local law enforcement agencies. Shortly after circulating these photos, the Monona Police Department was notified that the suspect's vehicle appeared to be the same one driven by Crawford, an older model Oldsmobile Alero or similar type vehicle, according to Monona Police.
Monona Police and the FBI are investigating the bank robbery, and ask that any information about the incident be called in to 608-222-0463 or 608-266-6014 or texted to TIP411 (847411) with "MONONA" followed by your information.
