With the nine-day gun deer hunting season scheduled for later this month, the Winnequah Gun Club of Lodi will be conducting a Hunter Sight-In Friday and Saturday Nov. 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The price is $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity.

Hunters will receive experienced sight-in assistance and ask questions to a gunsmith, who will be on site.

There will also be drawings for Vortex rifle scopes.

The Winnequah Gun Club is located off Cty. Hwy V and Lang Road. For more details and directions, visit www.winnequahgunclub.org

The nine-day gun deer season runs from Nov. 21-29. For a full list of hunting seasons and dates, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/dates

Tags

Load comments