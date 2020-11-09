With the nine-day gun deer hunting season scheduled for later this month, the Winnequah Gun Club of Lodi will be conducting a Hunter Sight-In Friday and Saturday Nov. 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The price is $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity.
Hunters will receive experienced sight-in assistance and ask questions to a gunsmith, who will be on site.
There will also be drawings for Vortex rifle scopes.
The Winnequah Gun Club is located off Cty. Hwy V and Lang Road. For more details and directions, visit www.winnequahgunclub.org
The nine-day gun deer season runs from Nov. 21-29. For a full list of hunting seasons and dates, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/dates
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.