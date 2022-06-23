June 23 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
Expand your circles with the Monona Senior Center
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events. Give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
EVERY TUESDAY at 10:00 a.m. CHAIR YOGA- Upstairs from the Senior Center, Amy Davidson Unitan offers a chair yoga class for beginner to advanced. Each pose will be presented in multiple levels of flexibility. Payments of $5.00 per class will be handled by the instructor. Drop in today.
STRETCH & TONE/PILATES
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Stretch & Tone at 10:00 a.m. / Pilates at 11:00 a.m. $5.00 per class payable to the instructor. Drop in to the Lounge – Upstairs from the Senior Center.
Fitness on Zoom
CUP OF CHI EVERY THURSDAY AT 11:30 A.M. – – This 45-minute class offers Tai Chi-Chi Kung movement patters which may be practiced standing, seated and are appropriate for everyone. Give us a call with your email at 608-222-3415. We will send you the Zoom link and see you at CUP OF CHI.
Tuesday, June 28th at 10:00 a.m. — TRAVEL SHOW – Our partner Collette will offer extended travel packages and explain the ins and outs of domestic & international travel. Featured Trips: Shades of Ireland March 31st 2023, Discover Nashville & the Smoky Mountains –December 7-14 2022. Open to all ! Give us a call to let us know you’re attending. 608-222-3415.
Mondays, June & July at 11:00 a.m. New !! TAI CHI & ICE CREAM — Enjoy the best of Wisconsin’s balmy season by practicing Tai Chi with friends under a summer sky and treating yourself to ice cream after !. Jody Curley’s Monday Tai Chi class will hold practice at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way each Monday in June & July. Grab your hat & sunglasses and come on down. Register the first day of class with the instructor and the fee is $5.00 per class. For further questions call 608-222-3415.
Wednesday, July 6th from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. – MEMORY CAFÉ – A memory café is a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe environment for conversation, connection, games, refreshments and activities. Located at the Monona Library, 1000 Nichols Road. Please call 608-222-3415 to register.
Wednesday, July 6th from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – COFFEE & CONVERSATIONS — In Person! We will meet outside, poolside in the grass, weather permitting so bring a comfy chair and chat with us. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Colonial ClubColonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 am to 1 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, June 23– Lavender Fields trip leaves from East Towne Mall at 8 am, Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m
Friday, June 24 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, June 27 – Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Qi Gong 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28 – GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m, Health and BP checks with SP EMS 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Genealogy Presentation 10 a.m., Canasta 12:30 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29– Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The monthly Coffee and Conversation hour will continue July 13 and Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter on Highland Drive.
Stand Up and Move More is a four-week informational program designed to reduce time spent sitting. It will run from June 9 to July 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street. Call 608-838-7117 to register.
Beginning in June, the Area Agency on Aging will distribute farmers market vouchers to senior adults for purchasing fresh foods and herbs at farmers markets from June to October. Vouchers are based on gross income, and household size. People who received vouchers last year will automatically receive an application by mail. To apply, contact 608-261-5678.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop-ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Strong Bodies, Strong Bones classes run Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Agrace Hospice Care offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out-of-town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
- Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
- Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
- Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
- Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
- Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489