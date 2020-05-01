The coronavirus pandemic and the safer-at-home order has meant several spring and summer activities sponsored by the McFarland Lions Club have been postponed and rescheduled. They include:
– The annual Memorial Day chicken barbecue has been rescheduled for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, at McFarland High School.
– The annual rose sale had a scheduled delivery date of April 11. Members are continuing to take orders for the flowers, but the actual delivery dates will not be determined until the florist indicates they are available and the quarantine has been lifted. Further information will be publicized when it becomes available.
– The Food Court Frenzy at Arnold Larson Park will not begin in May as originally planned. This event has been growing in popularity for the past few years and, tentatively, there will be two Wednesdays in June and July where several food cart vendors will offer a variety of savory food items.
– The spring food drive for the McFarland Food Pantry scheduled for the weekend of May 1-2 was cancelled. The pantry is in need of cash donations that can be used for the purchase of food and sundry items for McFarland families in need. Checks or other donations can be sent to McFarland Food Pantry, 5404 Anthony St., McFarland, WI 53558.
