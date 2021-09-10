Sept. 9 Worship Calendar

Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church229 N. Main Street, Cottage Grove
608-839-4768
Pastor Elaine Hanson-Hysell
Sunday worship: 9:30 a.m.
Sunday school: 9:30 a.m.
“The small church with the big heart”
Good Shepherd By the Lake Lutheran Church (LCMS)1860 Highway 51, Stoughton
608-873-5924
Pastor Todd McVey
Sunday worship: 9 a.m. in-person and live on Facebook
See website for Sunday School and Bible Class opportunities: www.goodshepherdbythelake.org
Hope Lutheran Church3702 County Highway AB, McFarland,
608-838-3586
Pastor Beth Schultz Byrnes
Sunday worship: In-person sanctuary worship Sundays at 9 a.m., with a Facebook livestream of worship available at www.facebook.com/HopeLutheranMcFarlandWI
McFarland Lutheran Church5529 Marsh Road, McFarland
608-838-3184
Pastor Tim Dean
Pastor Kelli Schmit
Saturday: 5 p.m. (casual)
Sunday: 8 a.m. (traditional), 10 a.m. (contemporary)
Sunday school/music (September to May) 9 a.m.
Faith formation classes for all ages (September to May) 9:15 a.m.
Nursery care available during Sunday worship
McFarland United Church of Christ5710 Anthony Street, McFarland
“A church with heart.”
Outdoor worship 10 a.m. and online via Zoom
All program info at mcfarlanducc.org
We are an open & affirming congregation committed to serving our community & the world.
As of August our building is still closed due to COVID, but our church is very much open & alive!
For more info, contact Pastor Bryan Sirchio at 608-577-8716 pasotrb@mcfarlanducc.org
Monona United Methodist Church606 Nichols Road, Monona
608-222-1633
10 a.m. In-Person Worship
Pastor Paul Johnsen
New Life Church7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison
608-223-9337
Pastor Heather Hayward
Follow us on Facebook
Worship services held virtually on Facebook live every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and in-person at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
Risen Savior Lutheran Church (WELS)5001 Holscher Road, McFarland (on the corner of Siggelkow and Holscher Road under the water tower)
608-838-7212
Pastor Joshua Janke
Sunday Worship: 9 a.m.
Adult Bible class and Sunday school: 10:15 a.m.
(Watch services on website, risensaviorlutheran.org)
St. Stephen’s Lutheran ELCA5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona
608-222-1241
Sunday worship: In-person worship at 9:30 a.m., and livestreamed worship at 9:30 a.m. Listen on Facebook at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church-ELCA, Monona Wisconsin, or by calling 608-291-6225.
Senior Pastor: Elisa Brandt