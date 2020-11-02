McFarland Lutheran Church continues its efforts to support its sister villages in Uganda in the midst of the global pandemic.
The congregation has led funding efforts for clean-water wells in five villages in Uganda in recent years. MLC’s Global Mission Committee has also helped develop the Moringa Project, a program for growing trees whose leaves and other parts provide essential nutrition for children and adults in remote Uganda villages.
The Global Mission Committee has now begun a $5,000 fund-raising effort to help purchase land near the village of Tororo where the committee has led funding for a small plantation of moringa trees that are providing nutrition for all five villages where the clean-water wells have been dug.
The moringa tree is sometimes called the “miracle tree” because virtually all of its parts are edible and highly nutritious. Young children in Uganda and other impoverished areas have benefited greatly from moringa consumption. Leaves can be dried and ground into a powder that can be added to the foods of their regular diet. Fruits, seeds and flowers are also used as food that is remarkably nutritious.
McFarland Lutheran Moringa Project efforts are in cooperation with the Christian Foundation for Community Development. The CFCD establishes the trees and educates villagers on how to grow and process the moringa. The CFCD will have title to the moringa plantation if MLC is successful in raising funds for outright purchase of the property.
MLC has been limited to online and parking lot worship services during the pandemic but the congregation’s Global Mission Committee has used those opportunities to raise funds to assist impoverished people in rural areas of Uganda. The outdoor services have featured a makeshift altar and warmly dressed worship leaders but have been very successful.
Ten congregation members were scheduled to dedicate two new wells and deliver hundreds of clothing items for children this past April but the pandemic forced postponement of that trip. The trip is still planned but the timing remains uncertain.
Friends of McFarland Lutheran who wish to contribute to the Moringa Project may send contributions to the church at 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, WI 5355.
