Junior forward Dadon Gillen and sophomore guard Andrew Kelley both eclipsed 20 points in a 79-64 victory over Evansville on Thursday, Dec. 9.
With the McFarland half-court trap giving Evansville fits, Gillen converted a few steals into points to offer the Spartans a 7-3 lead with 14:46 left.
“He sets the tone on defense, whether it’s our three-quarter court trap or our half-court defense, he does a really nice job with that,” said McFarland head coach Jeff Meinholdt. “He’s got active hands, he’s long, he’s athletic and that’s why we put them up there.”
Junior guard Mason Brown and Kelley each hit 3-pointers, adding to the 23-16 McFarland lead. Brown drilled a 3-pointer before the end of the half, pushing the lead to 38-31 at the half.
“We had a lot of guys that contributed tonight, offensively and defensively. Mason hit a couple of big threes in the first half to keep our lead, and Andrew had a great night tonight shooting from the field,” said Meinholdt.
The Spartans opened the second half with junior forward Aidan Chislom recorded a block on the defensive end, and scored on a bucket on the other end. Evansville began to cut into the 44-39 lead, forcing a McFarland timeout at 14:18 in the second half.
After the timeout, McFarland began to pull away with Chislom and junior guard Deven Kulp heating up offensively. Chislom hit a three to force an Evansville timeout. Kulp hit a 3-pointer with just over four minutes left, giving McFarland a 68-55 lead.
“They were able to overcome some foul trouble. Deven is one of our main scorers and so is Aiden, we got some good scoring threats and to see those guys get going in the second half was good,” said Meinholdt.
Evansville cut the lead to 68-60 before Gillen scored on back-to-back possessions, increasing the lead to 72-60 with just over two minutes left. Senior guard Jaden Noyes capped off the victory with a 3-pointer with under a minute left. Each team traded a free throw as McFarland (2-2 overall, 2-1 conference) held on for a 79-64 victory.
McFarland 79, Evansville 64
McFarland 38 41 — 79
Evansville 31 33 — 64
McFarland (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Gillen 10, 3-6, 23, Kelley 2, 1-2, 20, Chislom 2, 0-0, 10, Kulp 1, 2-2, 7, Brown 0, 0-0, 6, Nichols 1, 2-4, 4, Kussow 2, 0-1, 4, Vogel 0, 0-0, 3, Dean 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 19, 8-15, 79.
Evansville (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Miller 5, 8-11, 21, Kopecky 6, 7-9, 19, Bahrs 2, 0-0, 10, Howlett 0, 2-4, 5, C. Maves 0, 2-2, 2, Geske 1, 0-4, 2, A. Maves 0, 2-2, 2, Heinzelman 1, 0-0, 2, Buehl 0, 1-2, 1. Totals 15, 22-34, 64.
Three pointers — McFarland (Kelley 5, Chislom 2, Brown 2, Noyes, Kulp), Evansville (Bahrs 2, Howlett, Miller).
Fouled out — Chislom, C. Maves.