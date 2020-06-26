The McFarland Lions and Lioness Clubs are ongoing supporters of the McFarland Food Pantry, exemplified once again by longtime club members Al and Mary Wheeler.
The couple hosted a garage sale at their home with none of the items having a price attached to them. Instead, buyers were asked to make a donation to the McFarland Food Pantry.
The Wheelers collected $400.32 in donations, which they presented to the McFarland Food Pantry on Saturday June 20.
Sue Steinmetz, co-manager of the McFarland Food Pantry, said that as of June 1, the pantry has provided food and household essentials for more than 135 different households. These households represent 314 individuals of which about 70 are senior citizens and 109 are children.
The pantry has seen an increase in the number of households utilizing it since mid-March.
Any McFarland household or family in need of food is encouraged to make use of the pantry, located at 5404 Anthony St., McFarland.
Steinmetz said the McFarland community has historically been supportive of the pantry, and that this generosity has become even greater during the pandemic in terms of both monetary and food donations.
Individuals wanting to make food donations to the McFarland Food Pantry are encouraged to drop off the donations at the pantry as the usual dropoff sites (McFarland Municipal Center, E.D. Locke Public Library and McFarland State Bank) are currently closed to the public due to the pandemic. Suggested dropoff times are from 9-10 a.m. Mondays and 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Donations are also accepted during open hours, which are 3-6 p.m. Mondays.
While all donations are welcome, the pantry is always in need of canned soups, canned vegetables and fruit, canned meat (i.e. tuna and chicken) and personal items like shampoo, toothpaste and hand soap. Monetary donations may be made by check payable to the McFarland Food Pantry and mailed to P.O. Box 101, McFarland, WI 53558. Venmo or PayPal donations are accepted as well.
More details are available on the pantry’s website, http://mcfarlandfoodpantry.org/.
