Neighborhood Free Health Clinic is thanking volunteers for donating their time to ensure exceptional professional healthcare services are available to all.
"Our volunteers’ experience and dedication mean patients of Neighborhood Free Health Clinic receive the highest level of care," NFHC said in a release.
One such volunteer is Megan Reilly, a senior studying biology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison with her sights set on medical school. Two evenings each month, Megan welcomes patients to the clinic, provides COVID-19 screenings, assembles healthcare essential packages and learns about the healthcare needs of small and rural towns.
“I would really like to keep providing free healthcare in the future when I hopefully become a physician,” Reilly said. “Growing up in a small town and volunteering at the clinic, I’ve seen how having limited access to healthcare can lead to a greater likelihood of chronic illnesses like high blood pressure. Preventative medicine and health education are very important for healthy communities.”
Care for chronic illnesses as well as preventative medicine are two of the services offered by Neighborhood Free Health Clinic. Typically, two in-person clinics are held each month. However, opportunities for patient care are dependent on the availability of volunteers. A minimum of 10 hours of volunteer work are needed to run each in-person clinic. Additional hours are donated throughout the month for mental health and tele-health services and administrative and building care needs. Two part-time staff members also oversee the healthcare administration and outreach efforts of the clinic.
“There are so many steps to ensuring exceptional care and each volunteer at the free clinic brings a unique set of skills to make the experience seamless for our patients,” said Tina Degroot, APNP and volunteer health care provider. “The clinic could not function without the work of volunteers and could not stay open without the contributions of our generous donors.”
"We are happy to celebrate Giving Tuesday and give thanks to all who donate their time, energy and resources to ensure those in Stoughton and the surrounding areas who cannot afford healthcare costs have professional services available. We love welcoming new volunteers to our team," NFHC said in a release.
If you are interested in donating your time or making a contribution to the Neighborhood Free Health Clinic,please visit NeighborhoodFreeHealthClinic.org or email Office@NeighborhoodFreeHealthClinic.com
