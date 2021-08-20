Relay For Life holds in-person event this weekend

The Relay For Life of Stoughton-McFarland-Oregon is having its 2021 event in-person this year, after facing event cancellations and challenges due to COVID-19.
The Relay For Life of Stoughton- McFarland-Oregon (SMO) will hold an event on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Mandt Park, 400 Mandt Parkway, in Stoughton.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Relay For Life SMO will participate in the Stoughton Coffee Break Festival, with a booth in the vendor area to pick up information, buy luminaria, make donations, play some games, and to enjoy interactive activities.
At 4:30 p.m., the SMO event area opens by ball diamond (southwest corner of Mandt Park). Visit with teams and survivors, and learn about Relay.
The opening ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. with speakers, Honorary Survivor recognition, team recognition and other presentations. The guest speaker is Dr. Weiguo Cui Ph.D., a researcher at the Blood Research Institute and Associate Professor: Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
There will be time for walking around the luminaria path, viewing luminarias and socializing. At 8 p.m., there will be a luminaria ceremony and the event ends at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, to purchase a luminary or make a donation, visit www.RelayForLife.org/SMOWI. Contact Maddie.Petre@cancer.org if you have questions.