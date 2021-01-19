On Monday, Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney announced his retirement from law enforcement.
Mahoney was first elected to the office in 2006, and has been a law enforcement officer for over 41 years, including 40 of those years with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout his years of service, he has been involved in a wide array of committees and boards on the local, statewide and National level. He currently serves as the President of the National Sheriff’s Association.
“My 41-years in law enforcement, the past 14 as Dane County Sheriff, have been a true labor of love for my community and the citizens we serve. I strive every day to make someone’s life better and to earn the trust of the communities we serve. There have been days of extreme heartbreak and days filled with great rewards. I just hope I’ve made a difference,” said Sheriff Mahoney.
Because Mahoney is retiring prior to the end of his four-year term, Gov. Tony Evers will be responsible for appointing his replacement. Sheriff Mahoney’s retirement will be effective in May of 2021. He looks forward to spending more time with his family and continuing to be involved in community-based efforts to advance law enforcement and criminal justice reforms, and moving closer to procedural justice.
