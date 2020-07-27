The Stoughton/McFarland/Oregon (SMO) Relay For Life event will primarily be virtual this year, but organizers encourage people to drive by the luminaria display from 8-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
In Stoughton, drivers should from East Main Street north on Church Street to see the bags and sponsor signs as they drive toward Stoughton Hospital. People are asked not to get out of their vehicles.
For those who bought bags, they will be in a tub on the front porch of Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge, 317 S. Page St., Stoughton, from later Saturday night through Wednesday, Aug. 5. Bags not picked up by Thursday morning, Aug. 6, will be disposed of.
The event will utilize its Facebook page (Relay For Life of Stoughton/McFarland/Oregon) to post a series of videos that day featuring local teams, survivors who have registered, an educational talk by Dr. Aaron Schwaab of Stoughton Hospital, recognize honorary survivors Sherry Cress and Mark Paltzer, and hold a virtual luminaria ceremony.
The event organizers are asking for people to support the American Cancer Society (ACS) by making donations on the website www.RelayForLife.org/SMOWI, giving to the general event, or to a team or team member they choose to support. The American Cancer Society continues to provide services, support, coordinating rides, research and other support for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers.
For more information, contact Darlene Arneson at 873-7209 or Maddie Petre, ACS staff partner, at Maddie.petre@cancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.