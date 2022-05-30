McFarland boys golf closes out season with a seventh-place finish at regionals

Sophomore Ryan Ertel finished 19th overall with an 87 on Tuesday, May 24 as the McFarland boys golf team finished its season in seventh place at the DeForest Regional.
“One of his goals was to repeat getting back to sectionals and he made sectionals last year with a 92 and then this season he shoots an 87, five strokes better, and unfortunately it doesn’t work out because it was so competitive,” said McFarland golf coach Marty Kvalheim.
Ertel sunk a birdie on the 11th and 16th holes. Ertel closed out strong on the back-nine, shooting seven-over par.
“The last two rounds of the season, he broke 90 and that comes down to managing the course in different ways. He’s really started to put the ball in better spots off the tee,” said Kvalheim.
Freshman Tate Eccles took 26th with a 92.
“The thing I love about Tate is he’s just so even-keeled about everything. As the season progressed, he was learning to be more in control and play to his strengths,” said Kvalheim.
Sophomore Alexander Hawkins carded a 95 for 30th place.
“He loves the pursuit of getting better and it’s not common for him to be after practice, putting in an extra 30 minutes on chipping,” said Kvalheim.
Freshman Rowan Lehnherr took 34th with a 106 and sophomore Samuel Day finished 39th with a 118.
“We were young this year, and we’ll just keep getting better and more experienced. I’m really excited for the next couple of years for McFarland golf,” said Kvalheim.
Team scores: DeForest 322, Monona Grove 325, Stoughton 333, Sun Prairie 334, Oregon 337, Madison La Follette 369, McFarland 380, Portage 408.