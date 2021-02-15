Monona Grove High School senior Kristian Schlicht worked, trained and competed hard to get a berth in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Assocition (WIAA) Division 1 State wrestling tournament Feb. 13 at Kaukauna.
Unfortunately, dreams of a state title never came to pass for the heavyweight as Schlicht – representing the Monona Grove/McFarland boys wrestling co-op — lost via decision in his quarterfinal match and ended his day getting pinned in the consolation round. Schlicht finished his season with a record of 9-4. He was second in both the regionals at Beaver Dam and sectionals at Mukwonago.
Schlicht suffered a defeat in the quarterfinal match by Neenah’s Bryce Fochs in a 7-0 decision. Fochs earned most of those points in takedowns.
Schlicht survived the first period of the first-round consolation bout against Nick Kohn of Shawano County, but Kohn won the match via fall 14 seconds into the second period.
According to Doug Peterson, co-head coach of the wrestling co-op, Schlicht’s journey began after a lot of success in middle school.
“At his weight class of 285 being a freshman, you tend to run into fully grown men,” Peterson said. “Kris progressively improved every single year. Kris went from winning 13 matches in his freshman year to 25 as a sophomore to 31 as a junior. This offseason, he applied himself in every possible way. It’s going to be cool to see him wrestle at the next level.”
Schlicht became the second wrestler in program history to reach the state tournament.
In 2020, McFarland High School junior Zach Gunderson became the first after he qualified at 152 pounds.
Gunderson ended up third in this season’s sectional round. The top two sectional finishers move on to the state tournament.
With the wrestling season officially coming to an end, the co-op will lose four athletes to graduation, including Schlicht, Gunderson, 152-pounder Olivia Pili and 170-pounder Elijah Newman. Yet, several underclass wrestlers with varsity experience are expected to come back next season. Guenther Switzer, who got past the regional round before losing his first two bouts at sectionals, will come back as a senior at 220-pounds. Others entering their senior year in 2021-22 include 145-pound Evan Rettkowski and 138-pound Brandon Thao.
Next year’s junior class will have some strong, experienced athletes, including 220-pound Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, 160-pound Cade Rux, 132-pound Blare Wood and 126-pound Jaden Denman. This year’s freshmen including 120-pound Trycen Blake and 145-pound Schawn Thao, who are also expected to return as sophomores.
