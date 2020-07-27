Monona Grove and McFarland football, volleyball and boys soccer would begin practices Sept. 7, and boys and girls cross country, girls swimming, girls golf and girls tennis would start their practices Aug. 17 under a decision reached by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) board of control last week.
The board’s decision at its July 23 meeting came after high school administrators in southwest Wisconsin offered a proposal to move fall sports to the spring, and spring sports into the summer to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Because of the board’s action, while they can’t make any guarantees that things will work out as we plan them, they have given us the opportunity to at least hope and work in that direction,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “We understand this decision will make some happy and others disappointed, but we will do our best to deliver to our membership what they have directed us to do.”
Establishment of the modified practice schedule would mean competitions starting on the following dates:
– Girls golf: Aug. 20
– Girls tennis: Aug. 21
– Cross country, Aug. 25
– Girls swimming, Aug. 25
– Boys soccer, Sept. 15
– Volleyball, Sept. 15
– Football, Sept. 23
Fall sports would conclude at the original scheduled time, and the board said the season may or may not end with a state tournament.
The winter sports schedule was not changed.
The board also declared that schools unable to begin fall sports in 2020 would have the opportunity to schedule those competitions in the spring.
It’s not known how this would impact high school fall sports program in Dane County.
Earlier this month, Public Health Madison and Dane County limited indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people with outdoor events limited to 25 or fewer. People are also required to wear masks inside buildings and follow social distance guidelines of 6 feet.
According to the findings released earlier this week by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nearly 49,000 people in Dane Country have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic was declared in the late winter/early spring. Nearly 900 people have died.
