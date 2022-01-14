Thoughts on a short-term virtual learning option

One of the questions, I have been frequently asked for the past month is, “Why don’t we provide a short-term virtual option for students?” Most of the time, this question is asking for an option where their child(ren) can have virtual instruction at home until the COVID-19 cases start to subside. The main reason for not having a short-term virtual option is that asking our staff to teach both in-person and virtual instruction at the same time is not something that I am prepared to do or to recommend to our Board of Education.
Prior to coming to McFarland, I was the interim superintendent in the Belmont Community School District. During that school year, the Belmont Board of Education had as its primary goal to provide students and parents an option to have in-person instruction. However, since there was so much that we did not know about the virus, we also offered students and parents a virtual-option for the year. The teachers would have most of their class in-person, but a few virtually. I saw how tremendously hard this was for staff trying to teach both in-person and virtually at the same time. What I learned from this experience is that I do not think asking staff to do this type of dual instruction is fair or appropriate. Burnout is a real condition and I feel that asking staff to teach both in-person and virtually at the same time will simply hasten staff burnout and be a detriment to their mental health.
This year has been incredibly stressful on everyone, not just for those of us in education, but everywhere. COVID-19 and its variants have been relentless. COVID has required us to isolate from individuals that we love, impacted our mental health because of fear and isolation, and created difficulties in the work place because of childcare issues. However, one major difference between this year and last year is that now we have vaccines available for all school-age children and adults. Vaccines offer our staff and students the opportunity for some protection from the virus and its variants. Is the vaccine 100% effective? “No”, but medical professionals constantly tell us that a fully vaccinated individual who still contracts the virus will probably have much milder symptoms. They also tell us, something that most of us already knew, schools are safe places and the spread of the virus in school is relatively low.
One of our main goals this year has been to provide in-person instruction in as safe of an environment as possible. That is what we are doing. We are following the guidelines that have been provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC), which are some of the strictest guidelines in the State. Our Board of Education reviews their COVID-19 protocols at each meeting to determine if any of our current protocols need to be changed. They listen to the concerns of staff, parents and community members and try to make the best decisions possible with the current information on hand.
There have been times during the year that we have had virtual instruction for a classroom of students. For example, if a majority of a classroom was not able to attend in-person because they had been identified as close contacts, we had the teacher provide virtual instruction to the entire class because that made the most sense for that classroom. However, the goal has been to bring students and staff back to an in-person instructional environment as soon as safely possible.
There are some parents and students who because of their personal situation need a virtual option and for those parents and students we have our Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), our virtual option. WIVA was not and is not a good option for short-term virtual instruction, but it is a long-term option for those parents and students who feel that virtual instruction is the best option for their family, at this time.
In a perfect world with unlimited resources, the district would be able to create a virtual section for each elementary grade and middle and high school class. However, we do not live in a perfect world and we do not have the staff resources available to offer this type of an option to parents and students. As I stated earlier, I also do not think that it would be fair or appropriate to ask our staff to teach both in-person and virtually at the same time. However, I know that I do not have all the answers, so if you would like a short-term virtual option and have some ideas on how this option could be implemented, I would be happy to learn about your proposal. The best way to reach me is through my email at andersw@mcfsd.org.
As always thank you for your support during these challenging and ever-changing times.