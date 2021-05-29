A few days after the Centers for Disease Control declared that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear a mask, I ventured into a local grocery store without a face covering. The store had changed its policy: fully vaccinated people could go maskless while those who had not received the inoculations were asked to continue wearing the face coverings.
But, when I stopped by the post office, a sign recommended everyone still wear a mask. So, I grabbed the mask out of my pocket and looped it onto my face.
With the recent guidance from the CDC and Dane County’s mask mandate completely dropping June 2, individual businesses or corporations will be deciding if face coverings will still be required. I’m guessing some places will still be recommending people continue to mask up or requesting those who aren’t vaccinated to continue covering their faces in order to mitigate the virus.
As anyone with access to YouTube can attest, stores having mask orders in place while the state, county or municipality does not require face coverings has brought about plenty of viral videos. Specifically, customers harassing employees over being asked to wear a face covering. In the last couple weeks, former child actor Rick Schroeder berated a Costco employee for asking that the entertainer follow store policy in wearing a mask. He later apologized after the video he filmed of the encounter went viral, and not for the reasons Schroeder probably expected.
Look, if there is a policy to wear a mask, I’m not going to make a big scene about having to put one on. We’re asked to wear shoes in nearly every indoor public (and sometimes private) space and during the summer, I’d really rather let me feet be free, but I’m not going to chastise an employee for enforcing the rules. Once I’m finished in the place where shoes are required, I can take them off once I leave.
The same thing goes for masks; if a store or school or government building is asking people to continue wearing face coverings, I’m not going to argue. It’s the reason I always keep a mask in my car – just in case I need to wear it.
In all honesty, I may still wear my mask in places where face coverings aren’t required. Going to the local grocery store for 20 minutes to pick up a few things won’t increase my anxiety – there’s plenty of space between the shoppers to maintain some social distancing. But, hypothetically, going to a convention in Milwaukee where masks aren’t required and there are thousands of people milling around an indoor space where items are being picked up and social distancing isn’t very possible -– I’m going to mask up to help ease a bit of my anxiety.
Yes, I know one of the purposes of getting a vaccine was to go without a mask, but I also know there are plenty of people who have not received the COVID-19 shot for whatever reason. I know that everyone without face coverings in places where signs indicate vaccinated people don’t need to mask isn’t being truthful. A person I am acquainted with doesn’t want to get the vaccine until the FDA officially approves it will go places without a mask because “everyone will just assume I’ve had the shot.”
I mean people are even buying fake vaccine cards because they don’t want to have to wear face coverings. You don’t even want to get me started down that route, where people are comparing those documents to Jewish individuals being forced to wear a yellow Star of David during the Nazi regime. Let’s just say, I have a lot of colorful language to respond to those types of comparisons.
But, I digress.
Eventually, though, my mask wearing days will be mostly over. I say that because when flu season hits, it would be nice to have another protection against germs plus the mask helped keep my nose warm in colder temperatures. And if it’s a high pollen count day, I’m more than happy to decrease the chance of my allergies acting up.
And, if there’s a store or other building where the motto is “no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” I don’t mind covering my face up for a bit. If I can wear shoes, I can certainly wear a mask.