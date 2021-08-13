The McFarland Muskies held a fan appreciation day where fans were treated to free hot dogs, chips, lemonade and most importantly a McFarland 8-4 win over the Albion Tigers on Sunday, Aug. 8.
“We just hit the ball today. I told the guys that this is our first year with this full squad together, so we had a little more chemistry coming into the end of the season,” said Muskies manager Justin Hanson.
Ian Schildgen started on the mound, pitching a scoreless top of the first inning for McFarland.
In the bottom of the first, Cam Schaaf hit a lead-off double and Zach Tower reached first base on a single. Schildgen knocked in a run after beating out an infield single, aided by a head-first slide into first.
Gabe Roderick produced an RBI single, giving the Muskies a 2-0 lead. Jeremiah Price-Johnson kept the inning going after battling back being down two strikes by hitting a two-run single, giving McFarland a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
Albion took advantage of some sloppy fielding by McFarland in the second, cutting the lead to 4-2 after Schildgen recorded three straight outs to limit the scoring.
McFarland stretched its lead in the second after Nick Schreiber knocked in Schildgen on an RBI double. An RBI single by Ian Galloway brought home another run, pushing the lead to 6-2.
Albion chipped away at the lead, getting a run in the top of third. However, McFarland added two runs in the bottom of the frame helped by an RBI single by Schildgen, extending the 8-3 lead.
Brandon Kanoble took over on the mound for McFarland, recording three strikeouts in the top of the fourth. Kanoble pitched four innings, giving up a run in the sixth on a fielding error. Aided by a sliding catch by Schildgen in left field, Kanoble escaped the inning with an 8-4 lead.
Jeremiah Price-Johnson pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, helped by another Schildgen sliding catch in left, giving the Muskies an 8-4 win.
With the 2020 Home Talent season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muskies were at least able to play a shortened 2021 season.
“Even though it was short, it was nice just to see all of the guys back together and if you don’t have it, it’s going to die, so you got to keep it going,” said Hanson.
Schildgen pitched three innings, recording a strikeout. Kanoble pitched four innings, striking out six Tigers. Price-Johnson pitched two innings, giving up zero runs on zero hits.
Roderick went three for five at the plate with an RBI, and Schildgen recorded two RBIs, going three for four in the win. Schreiber added three hits, while Schaaf secured two hits.
McFarland ends its season on a high note, winning three out of four games to end the season. The Muskies finish tied for fifth in the Southeast Section standings with a 4-6 record.