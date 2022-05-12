May 12-22 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Saturday, May 14: Lions CARE Cruise and Poker Run
The Lions Clubs of Cottage Grove, Cambridge, Deerfield and Marshall are hosting a joint event on Saturday, May 14, to benefit the Badger Childhood Cancer Network. The event kicks off from 7:30-10 a.m. with a Paul Bunyan breakfast at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road in Cottage Grove. Registration for the car cruise begins at 7:30 a.m. in Cottage Grove. Self-guided routes are available at registration. Then, there’s a community cook-out at Deerfield Firemen’s Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cruise wraps up at Marshall’s firemen’s park with an ice cream social and sock hop from 2-4 p.m. The Lions are also hosting a poker run during this event.
Saturday, May 14: Mini-prom
Forever Friends, an organization in the Monona Grove School District, is holding its first-ever Adult/Child Mini-Prom on Saturday, May 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Doundrin’s Distilling, 300 Progress Drive Suite F. All 4K-6th grade students are welcome, for dancing and activities.
Monona
Thursday, May 12: Sounds of Summer concert
The first concert in the Sounds of Summer concert series is May 12 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Schluter Park, 4517 Winnequah Road.
Saturday, May 14: Community read kick-off
The Monona Public Library is holding an anti-racist community read this summer, and is kicking off the program with a celebration on Saturday, May 14 at Winnequah Park on Healy Street, from 1-3 p.m. The library will be giving away free copies of the books, host local Black and Indigenous speakers and musicians and other activities.
Saturday, May 14: World Migratory Bird Day
There will be a bird watching event at San Damiano, 4123 Monona Drive, in honor of World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 14 from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 15: Farmers Market
The Monona Farmers Market has returned for the season, and vendors will be open on Sunday, May 15 at 8:30 a.m. at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, May 18: San Damiano Walking Tour
The Monona parks and recreation department will host weekly walking tours of the San Damiano property from May 18 at 1-2 p.m. until mid-June. The tours will cover the property and the inside of the Frank Allis House, discussing the history of the property, recent changes and updates on the planning process.. Pre-registration required, limit 10 participants
McFarland
Friday, May 13: Guided bird walks
Birder Shawn Miller of McFarland will lead a guided bird walk in the Indian Mound Conservancy on Friday, May 13. Meet at the Exchange Street entrance at 7 a.m. to join.
Saturday, May 14: Craft sale
McFarland High School students are coordinating a craft and vendor sale on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by the McFarland School Store, at 5103 Farwell Street.
Saturday, May 14: McFarland Bird Festival
The McFarland Bird Festival will be Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Lewis Park, 5012 Highland Drive. This free event includes a visit from a live turkey vulture, informational activities, raffles and guided bird walks at 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 14: Flower planting event
The village of McFarland is seeking volunteers to help plant flower boxes at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street on Saturday, May 14 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Supplies provided, and participants will receive a potted plant.
Saturday, May 14: Shake the Shelter
The McFarland Soccer Complex is holding a fundraising event on Saturday, May 14 from 6-10 p.m. at 4820 Marsh Road. The “Shake the Shelter” event includes live music, food and drinks. Live music starts at 7 p.m., and the headliner will be “Six Thirty Sharp.”
Saturday, May 14: Drew Live
Drew Live will be performing at the McFarland American Legion on Burma Road on May 14 at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18: Adult Craft Club
The E.D. Locke Public Library will hold an adult craft club on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the library community room, 5920 Milwaukee Street.
Wednesday, May 18: Food Cart Frenzy
The McFarland Lions Club will kick off its monthly Food Cart Frenzy series on May 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street.
Madison
Sunday, May 15: An evening with Neil Gaiman
Author Neil Gaiman will speak with an audience and read stories on Sunday, May 15 at the Orpheum theater in Madison, 216 State Street, at 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 21: Ripples of Joy ballet performance
There will be a free ballet performance at Kennedy Park on Retana Drive, hosted by Magnum Opus Ballet at 3 p.m.
Stoughton
May 13-15: Syttende Mai
The annual Syttende Mai Festival in Stoughton, hosted by the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce and other local groups, is May 13, 14 and 15. Activities include parades, food and beverages, live music, arts, athletic competitions and kids activities.
