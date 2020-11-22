A holiday gift fair and silent auction are being held until Dec. 12 to benefit the Dane County Humane Society.

The auction began Nov. 20 and will run until Dec. 12, with local vendors providing unique items for the gift-giving season.

Pick up for items will be Dec. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dane County Humane Society.

For more information on the virtual event, visit www.facebook.com/holidaygiftfairDCHS

