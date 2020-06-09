The annual Monona Munchies program that distributes free lunches to local children during the summer months is back again, but this time with a twist.
Any child or family who would like a free brown bag lunch can pick one up, no questions asked and no reservations needed.
Lunches will be served weekdays from June 15 through July 17. The program will continue through the end of August if needed.
Families should stop by Monona United Methodist Church, 606 Nichols Road, between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Lunches will be set outside on a table in the parking lot. Parents can pick up the number of lunches they need, or they can open the trunk of the car for volunteers to place the lunches in them.
Lunches will be available rain or shine. The church will not be open for anyone except volunteers.
To make a monetary donation, write a check payable to Monona Munchies and drop it off at any Monona Bank location. Food donations should be taken to Monona United Methodist Church between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone interested in volunteering should sign up on the Sign-Up Genius account at www.signupgenius.com/go/5080548abaf2ba57-monona3.
For more information, contact Margaret Breunig Clark at 334-4308 or moomba6@gmail.com.
