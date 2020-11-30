The McFarland High School football team had a very special year in 2010 by winning eight of nine regular season games and earning a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. Senior linemen Derek and Spencer Patten, twin brothers who started playing football when they were very little, were among the Spartans hoping for a deep run in the postseason.
Derek said entering the season, optimism filled the locker room as the team had top-notch players such as quarterback Tyler Wedel, who would go to play NCAA Division I college football at Northern Illinois, and running backs Jordan Smith and Toby Ellestad.
“Sometimes teams can be disjointed or lack cohesion. All of the guys in that locker room played for each other,” Derek recalled. “We all bought in to having a successful senior season from the start.”
In the Level 1 playoff game against visiting Madison Edgewood, the Spartans had 342 yards total offense, more than double the Crusaders, in a 30-13 win.
McFarland hoped for revenge in the Level 2 contest against Mount Horeb, which eliminated the Spartans in the 2009 playoff opener. This time, McFarland scored three third-quarter touchdowns to crush the Vikings 29-3.
The confident Spartans’ Level 3 game would be against Delavan-Darien in McFarland. But McFarland’s hopes for a trip to state came to an end in a 27-14 defeat. The loss was heartbreaking for the Spartans, but Derek and Spencer still have fond memories of playing on an accomplished team.
Derek was named All-Rock Valley Conference lineman of the year and then moved on to a college football playing career at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“There were some great linemen in the Rock Valley in 2010 including some of my teammates. Since I’d set this as a goal before the season, I felt an immense sense of accomplishment when I received the award,” Derek said. “Whether in athletics, personal, or professional life, there is nothing quite like setting a goal and seeing yourself attain it.”
Spencer remembered how the McFarland community cheered the team throughout the season.
“It was amazing to see all of the support that we had from the community, showing up at Lloyd Schnieder Stadium in a full crowd,” Spencer said. “At the end of it all it was bittersweet to have lost to Delevan-Darien in the playoffs, but it was an amazing ride to play alongside everyone on our team and to be able to look back and say that my brother and I started together as both of the offensive tackles.”
Derek eventually earned his degree in accounting and works as a certified public accountant. Spencer earned his degree in environmental science at UW-Madison and now works in the pharmaceutical industry. Without a doubt, sports provided the incentive they needed to become successful in their careers.
Loving Badger football
Derek and Spencer gained their love for football through their father who took them to Wisconsin football games at Camp Randall Stadium. The atmosphere of those games excited them and soon they played flag football at the YMCA and then tackle football in the sixth grade. The twins entered McFarland High School in 2007 and started out on the junior varsity squad.
Beginning their sophomore year, the Pattens made the varsity squad, and McFarland moved from the Badger South to the Rock Valley North Conference. The Spartans ended 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the league. Spencer said playing new schools in a different conference was a challenge.
“It was definitely pretty difficult going up against them the first year we were in the Rock Valley,” he said. “We were completely unfamiliar with the teams and their playstyles, which meant we had to rely on watching film of them playing other teams in order to get an idea of what we were up against.”
Meanwhile, Derek was on the sidelines after tearing his ACL playing basketball as a freshman. He was able to recover in spring 2009 and participate on the boys’ track and field team as a discus thrower. He advanced to the sectional round and was named the team’s co-MVP.
In 2009, Derek and Spencer both returned to the football team as juniors and helped McFarland to an 8-2 overall record and 4-1 in the Rock Valley. After missing his sophomore year to injuries, Derek said he became more confident and much stronger on the playing field as the team’s starting right tackle.
“I had gotten a lot stronger since freshman year but still felt that I was undersized at about 220 pounds,” he said. “I remember specifically playing at Lakeside Lutheran and was lined up against a defensive lineman that was nearly 300 pounds. During the game, I actually broke my helmet when the defensive lineman fell on my head after a cut block. I was fine but needed to get a new helmet and facemask.”
Mount Horeb was the Spartans’ opponent in the WIAA Level 1 playoff game. Alec Carr ran for two touchdowns and 110 yards, but the Vikings eliminated McFarland with an 18-14 victory.
McFarland would have its deep playoff run in 2010, the Pattens’ senior year, but would fall two wins short of making the state tournament.
Derek signed on to play football at Whitewater, and he credits Head Coach Paul Ackley with molding him into a college athlete.
“There’s no question that Coach Ackley and the rest of the coaching staff had a big hand in my successful high school years,” he said. “Kevin Garvoille, who was our offensive/defensive line coach, had a big impact on my growth as a lineman and my decision to play at Whitewater. Kevin also played at Whitewater, so the blocking schemes and terminology were very similar and easier for me to grasp during my freshman year. I had a lot of pride being lineman and a big part of that came from him.”
Spencer Patten was selected all-conference honorable mention as a lineman in 2010 despite playing at 6-foot, 170 pounds, four inches shorter and 80 pounds lighter than his brother.
“The coaching staff had a good game plan each week which put me in good situations for blocking on the offensive line,” Spencer said. “If there was a bigger guy lined up against me they would adjust the play calling to either pass the ball more or run the ball outside and take advantage of my speed.”
After high school
After graduating high school in 2011, Derek continued to play football at Whitewater while studying accounting and finance. He knew he wanted to take that career route when in high school. He ended up becoming a certified public accountant and now works for Quartz Health Solutions, an insurance provider jointly owned by UW Health, Unity Point Health and Gundersen Health System.
Meanwhile, Spencer attended UW-Madison and majored in environmental science. He works as a project manager at PPD, a Middleton-based pharmaceutical research organization.
“In high school I found that I was very passionate about science and the environment,” Spencer said. “I ended up majoring in Environmental Science at UW Madison, but found my way to the pharmaceutical industry because I originally had an interest in working in a lab after college.”
Playing high school sports was a benefit to the twins, and helped them make important, mature decisions as adults.
I’d say that the biggest lesson I learned is that talent only gets you so far, and hard work is really what will get you where you want to be,” Spencer said. “I may not have been the biggest guy to play on the offensive line, but putting in the hard work day after day paid off and I was able to start at left tackle my senior year. This has been something I’ve followed throughout my life and has been a key factor to how I’ve become a project manager at my current job.”
