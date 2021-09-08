Sept. 9-16 Upcoming Calendar

Cottage Grove
Monday, Sept. 13: Blood drive
The Cottage Grove Lions are sponsoring a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 13 from 1-6 p.m. at Flynn Hall Meeting Room, 116 W. Reynolds Street in Cottage Grove. Appointments or walk-ins welcome. To set up an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, Sept. 16: Comedy show
Stand-up comedian Dobie Maxwell, or “Mr. Lucky,” will perform a show on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. Drumlin Residences at 107 E. Reynolds Street in Cottage Grove. The show is a free event for Cottage Grove community members, being paid for by the tenants of Drumlin Residences. Maxwell is a successful professional comedian, who has appeared with several famous comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Jeff Foxworthy, Jimmy Fallon and Rosie O’Donnell. RSVP for the event to ldemmerly@capricommunties.com.
McFarland
Tuesday, Sept. 14: Plantapalooza
The McFarland Volunteer Program is seeking helpers to tend to the indoor plants at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street, and the McFarland Municipal Center, on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 2 pm. Volunteers will divide, repot and fertilize indoor plants, and will go home with a plant of their own. Call 608-838-2188 to register.
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Food Cart Frenzy
The McFarland Lions Club is hosting a food cart event at Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street, on Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. Half a dozen food trucks will be present, providing concessions.
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Old Time Jam
Acoustic instrument musicians will gather at the McFarland House Cafe, 5923 Exchange Street, from 6-8 p.m. to play old-time tunes together.
Thursday, Sept. 16: Chats with Chief Chapin
McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin will hold an informal discussion on Thursday, Sept. 16 virtually, to talk with community members, at 10 a.m. Visit the event calendar on the village’s website mcfarland.wi.us, or call 608-838-3151 for virtual meeting access.
Monona
Thursday, Sept. 9: Biergarten at the Beach
The Monona Parks and Recreation department is hosting a Biergarten on Sept. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Schluter Beach, 4511 Winnequah Road. The event includes live music, dancing, yard games and on-tap beer selections.