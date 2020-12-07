In 1968-69, the Milwaukee Bucks entered the National Basketball Association as an expansion team and finished with a 27-55 record, a typical start for a first-year team.
But the Bucks misfortune turned out to be its eventual gain during the 1969 draft when the worst teams in the NBA picked first.
The most coveted college basketball player was Lew Alcindor, a 7-foot-2, 225-pound center out of UCLA, which won three NCAA titles in 1967-69 with Alcindor at center. With head coach John Wooden in charge, UCLA became a basketball powerhouse starting in the early 1960s before the NCAA tournament became one of the most talked about sporting events of the year.
Yet, picking Alcindor was not a sure thing for the Bucks. The Phoenix Suns, another expansion franchise, closed their season with a 16-66 record under head coach Johnny Kerr. The Bucks and Suns participated in a coin flip with the winner getting the first overall pick.
The Bucks won the flip and eventually chose Alcindor with the first overall selection in the NBA draft.
Milwaukee faced other challenges before it could sign Alcindor. First, the Harlem Globetrotters offered the big man a $1 million contract but he declined. Second, Alcindor, a New York City native, was courted by the New York Nets of the American Basketball Association. Entering the 1969-70 season, the ABA had only two seasons under its belt and needed a marquee attraction.
However, negotiations with the Nets fell through, and Alcindor signed with the Bucks for five years and a total $1.4 million dollars. The investment would quickly transform Milwaukee into a playoff and championship contender through the mid-1970s.
Eddie Doucette, the former radio play-by-play announcer for the Bucks, said signing Alcindor excited Milwaukee basketball fans.
“It was a euphoric moment for many of us. We came off a decent expansion season, and this was like hitting the lottery,” said Doucette, who was the voice of the Bucks until 1984. “We knew what we were getting when we drafted Lew Alcindor. We had a chance to be something special. There was a feeling something big was about to happen.”
Getting started
The Bucks were an inexperienced team entering the1969-70 season. Four rookies including Alcindor were on the roster and four players were beginning their second year in the league. It was going to take a while for the team to get to know each other on the court.
In the Bucks’ season opener Oct. 18 in Milwaukee, Alcindor had to go up against the Pistons’ veteran center Walt Bellamy, a 6-foot-11, 225-pound center. But Milwaukee sent its 7,782 fans home happy with a 119-110 win. Alcindor scored 29 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and contributed 6 assists. The Bucks had four other players reach double figures with Flynn Robinson and Jon McGlocklin each scoring 23, rookie Bob Dandridge with 14 and veteran point guard Guy Rodgers with 10. Bellamy had 25 points for Detroit but just six rebounds, as Milwaukee won the battle of the boards, 52-34.
The Bucks had an easier time the next day when the Seattle Supersonics came to Milwaukee. Milwaukee pulled away to a 79-47 halftime advantage and pounded Seattle, 130-106.
Alcindor fouled out after scoring 19 points but six other players reached double figures including Robinson with 22, Don Smith with 18 and Dandridge with 17. Rodgers led with 10 assists, and Milwaukee outrebounded Seattle 76-50.
The Bucks traveled to the west coast for its first of four games Oct. 22 against the San Diego Rockets, led by its 6-foot-9 center Elvin Hayes, who played college basketball at Houston.
In 1968, Alcindor’s UCLA Bruins had two memorable battles with Hayes’ Cougars including the first nationally televised college basketball game on Jan. 20 before 52,693 fans at the Houston Astrodome. The Cougars won that game 71-69 to end UCLA’s 47-game winning streak, but two months later in the NCAA tournament, UCLA beat Houston 101-69.
In their first battle as professionals, Alcindor got the upper hand with 36 points and 19 rebounds as the Bucks defeated San Diego 115-102. Robinson poured in 32 points and Greg Smith had 20. Hayes scored 21 points and made just 9-of-31 shots from the field.
Heading to L.A.
The 3-0 Bucks next made their way to Los Angeles to play the Lakers and suffered their first loss, 123-112. The Bucks led 60-54 at halftime, but the Lakers outscored the visitors 35-23 in the third quarter and held on to win. Alcindor had 23 points but only shot 9-of-21 from the field as Lakers’ center, 7-foot-1 center Wilt Chamberlain, had 25 points and 25 rebounds. Milwaukee lost its next game to San Francisco, but ended the west coast trip with a win over Phoenix.
The Bucks’ record would be 11-10 following a Nov. 24 loss to the Cincinnati Royals. But eventually, the team became one of the hottest clubs in the NBA by winning 30 of its next 38 games. The much-improved Bucks returned to Los Angeles Feb. 6, 1970 and beat the Lakers 118-105 to improve the team record to 41-18.
Milwaukee ended the regular season 56-26, a 29-game improvement from the previous year, and finished second in the Eastern Conference behind the 60-22 New York Knicks.
In the first round of the playoffs, the Bucks eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers in five games with three of those contests played at Madison’s Dane County Coliseum.
Milwaukee went to play the Knicks in the conference final and lost two close games in New York before returning home for 101-96 game three victory.
But the Knicks recovered to win game four 117-105 despite Alcindor’s 36 points.
In the fifth game, Alcindor played well with 27 points and 11 rebounds, but the Bucks shot less than 40-percent from the field and lost to the Knicks, 132-96. New York would go on to win the NBA title over the Lakers.
Alcindor was named Rookie of the Year with 28.8 points and 14.5 rebounds.
As for the Bucks, the team acquired superstar point guard Oscar Robertson from Cincinnati, finished the 1970-71 season with the NBA’s best record of 66-16, and took the championship after winning the finals over Baltimore, 4-0.
Milwaukee nearly claimed another title in 1974 but lost in seven games to Boston.
Alcindor, who changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971 after converting to Sunni Islam, remained with the Bucks through the 1974-75 season.
He was traded to the Lakers and won five more NBA titles before his retirement in 1989.
Without a doubt, he helped the NBA attract more fans, and solidified Milwaukee’s status as an NBA city.
