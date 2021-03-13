The time of the year to play football may be different and the schedule may be smaller, but McFarland High School head football coach Paul Ackley said the game and the preparation by the coaches will not change as the team heads into a limited five-game schedule that was shifted from the fall 2020 to the spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to prepare the team to the best of our ability. It’s going to be different but I think it’s important to us as coaches to plan based on the similarities,” Ackley said. “We’re playing football. We’re just playing fewer games, that’s all.”
Ackley will have to find replacements for 17 seniors that graduated from the 2019 squad that finished 6-3 before losing in the Level 1 playoff game to DeForest. But he said coaches always deal with graduating seniors and the holes they create.
“We prepare for this. As a coaching staff, we prepared some players, juniors who are now seniors, that have playing experience or experience in practices,” Ackley said. “We grow younger players and establish as much as we can out of them.”
Losses from graduation include wide receiver Nic Hall and lineman Bryce Thompson, who were both named to the 2019 All-Rock Valley Conference first team offense, and defensive end Connor Frasier who was named to the first-team defense squad, and second teamer Tyler Nield who played outside linebacker. Two honorable mention selections, lineman Jonah Pribbenow and defensive end Michael Sutor, have also departed.
Quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson, who completed 67 of 117 passes for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns, has also moved on.
Fortunately, Ackley does have some experience coming back, including senior lineman Zach Gunderson, who was named all-conference first team in 2019 after contributing 69 total tackles, 15 for a loss of yardage, six forced fumbles and one blocked kick. Gunderson is coming off another successful year as a 152-pound wrestler for the Monona Grove/McFarland co-op, having just missed a return trip to state.
Other returning players from the 2019 team include senior Gavin Wood, who could get a shot at quarterback, senior wide receiver Jacob Semmann, who caught 25 passes and scored two touchdowns, junior lineman Guenther Switzer and defensive specialist Aiden Irwin, who made 27 total tackles, grabbed an interception and defended five passes. Punter/placekicker Matt Amrhein also returns after averaging 36.7 yards per punt and achieving all-conference honorable mention.
McFarland’s five games will be against Monroe, a newcomer to the Rock Valley Conference, East Troy, Evansville, Whitewater and Jefferson. There will be no postseason tournament.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) allowed schools playing spring football to have up to seven games scheduled, but Ackley said five games were chosen so they didn’t overlap with the spring sports season. McFarland and other Dane County high schools had their 2020 spring seasons cancelled due to the pandemic.
Ackley said the team is diligently sticking to the protocols established by Public Health Dane County, the WIAA, the McFarland School District and the Rock Valley Conference to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s like a four-piece puzzle that have to fit together to make the season successful,” Ackley said. “What makes it challenging is that it is ever changing. As numbers go down or numbers go up, it’s going to depend on what these protocols are.”
