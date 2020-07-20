Three athletes from Monona Grove High School participated in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star soccer games, held virtually Saturday, July 18.
Madeline Davis-Troller and Maelia Dziedzic were selected for the girls team, and Isaac Becker was part of the boys team.
Athletes used the game FIFA 20 to play virtually with avatars of the top prep soccer players.
Also, Davis-Troller and Dziedzic made the first team for the WSCA/Stefans 2020 Girls Soccer Academic All-State Team. Becker and fellow MG athlete Daniel Grady were named honorable mention for the boys team.
