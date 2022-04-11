Thoughts on the importance of everyone

On Monday, March 21, 2022, the McFarland Board of Education passed a resolution in support of the Transgender, Nonbinary and LGBTQIA+ students within our school district. Last spring, the Board passed a similar resolution in support of racial equality. Why was the passing of both of these resolutions so important? I believe that these were important actions for the Board to take to show the importance and value that all students have within our school district. Our school, like society, is made up of many different types of individuals with different skills, abilities and interests. Each individual is unique and special and has something beneficial to offer to the district and society. I believe that every person should be welcomed and valued as an important part of the whole.
I believe that each and every one of us play an important role in the success of our school district and our larger community. At the beginning of each school year, I try to make a special point of letting each and every employee within the district know the important role they play in the education of our young people. Though we all have different roles, no one person’s role is more important or necessary than the role of any of the others. If we all do our roles to the best of our ability then the district moves forward in a positive and effective manner. If someone does not do their role to the best of their ability than the district cannot make as much progress as when we are all working together. Everyone’s role is important and significant and the school district would not be as effective without their contributions.
This same belief extends to the members of our student body. Each and every one of our students is special and unique. They all have different talents, skills, aptitudes and interests. It is this diversity that lends strength and resilience to our school district. When I first started in McFarland, one of the things that impressed me was the wide variety of student organizations that existed within our high school. Students have many opportunities to get involved in a wide variety of organizations, each with a purpose of making the school district a better place to learn and grow into adulthood. Each of these organizations are assisted by advisors from our staff that want to get involved and help make this a great place for students to come to each day.
One of the many things that I have learned during my career is that organizations, such as school districts, become better with a wide range of talents and increased diversity. I have often told individuals that one of the best leadership traits that I believe a person can have is to surround themselves with individuals who have different skills sets. As a leader, I do not want to rely on people who have a similar skill set to my own, rather I need people who can see things from different points of view and have talents, skills and abilities that I do not have as a person. It is this diversity of talents and experiences that allows organizations to become the best that they can be.
I know that we still have a long way to go before everyone feels welcomed and valued once they enter our buildings. However, I know that we are making strides in the right direction and the Board’s recent support and action on adopting the resolution in support of the Transgender, Nonbinary and LGBTQIA+ students within our school district is one example of how we are trying to make the schools in McFarland an inclusive school district, where each individual is valued for being who they are and who they want to be.