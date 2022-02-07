McFarland boys hockey defeats Monona Grove boys hockey

With four goals from McFarland junior forward Payton Hauge on Saturday, Feb. 5, the Spartans defeated the Monona Grove Silver Eagles 9-5 to claim the Waubesa Cup.
In the first period, McFarland junior forward Caleb DeChambeau put the Spartans on the board with a goal, assisted by Hauge. Monona Grove tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal from sophomore defenseman Connor Churches.
McFarland junior forward Paul Morris scored, assisted by Hauge and senior forward Simeon Pommerening added a goal, assisted by Morris, making the score 3-1 after the first period in favor of McFarland.
In the second period, MG cut the score to 3-2 after sophomore forward Wyatt Groth scored on a power play, assisted by junior defenseman Triton Karns-Bingham and senior forward Max Unitan.
Hauge then scored three-straight goals for McFarland, extending the Spartans lead to 6-2. Hauge was assisted by junior defenseman Tegan O’Brien on the first goal, and was assisted on the other two goals by senior forward Aiden Gabrielse and Simeon Pommerening.
Simeon Pommerening added his second goal in the third period, and senior defenseman Christopher Flemming scored a goal, putting McFarland up 8-2.
Monona Grove sophomore forward Tyson Turner scored on a power play, assisted by Churches and Groth. The Silver Eagles scored on another power play in third as Groth scored on an assist from Turner, cutting the McFarland lead to 8-4. Turner scored his second goal on a power play, assisted by Karns-Bingham and Groth, making the score 8-5.
McFarland would seal the deal as Hauge scored his fourth, assisted by O’Brien. McFarland senior goalie Jaden Devous recorded 27 saves. Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven finished with 31 saves.
McFarland (13-9, 8-4) and Monona Grove (8-14, 5-7) will face each other in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 at McFarland Community Ice Arena.
McFarland 9, Monona Grove 5
McFarland 3 3 3 — 9
Monona Grove 1 1 3 — 5
1st period
McF- Caleb DeChambeau (Payton Hauge), 9:04. MG- Connor Churches (PP), 11:46. McF- Paul Morris (Payton Hauge), 14:20. McF- Simeon Pommerening (Paul Morris), 16:24.
2nd period
MG- Wyatt Groth (PP) (Triton Karns-Bingham, Max Unitan), 5:43. McF- Payton Hauge (Tegan O’Brien), 11:57. McF- Payton Hauge (Aiden Gabrielse, Simeon Pommerening), 13:59. McF- Payton Hauge (Aiden Gabrielse, Simeon Pommerening), 14:14.
3rd period
McF- Simeon Pommerening, 2:14. McF- Christopher Flemming, 4:04. MG- Tyson Turner (PP) (Connor Churches, Wyatt Groth), 5:23. MG- Wyatt Groth (PP) (Tyson Turner), 6:40. MG- Tyson Turner (PP) (Triton Karns-Bingham, Wyatt Groth), 7:58. McF- Payton Hauge (Tegan O’Brien), 12:00.