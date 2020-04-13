If golfers, tennis players and softball teams from Monona Grove and McFarland high schools qualify for state tournaments this spring, they will not be playing at UW-Madison owned property.
In a news release sent last week by the WIAA, UW-Madison has extended the cancellation of campus events until June 20.
This would impact the June 15-16 boys state golfing tournament at University Ridge golf course, the June 4-6 boys state tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium and the June 11-13 state softball tournament at Goodman Diamond.
The WIAA release said, “The decision to extend the closure addresses the ongoing concern and efforts to prevent and control the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19.” The release did not indicate if the state tournaments might be moved to other locations outside UW-Madison.
The start of all spring high school sports was suspended by the WIAA in mid-March after Gov. Tony Evers instituted his safer-at-home order that led to the closing of schools and businesses deemed nonessential. The order remains in place until April 24.
The WIAA board of control is scheduled to meet April 21 via video conference to discuss options for the remainder of the spring sports season and summertime activities.
Two teams that might have a shot to compete in their state tournaments were the McFarland softball team and the McFarland girls soccer team.
The 2019 Spartan softball team came within one game of reaching the state tournament but lost in the WIAA Division 2 sectional final to Monroe 4-3. The Spartans had several experienced starters returning for 2020 including catcher Alana Halsey, outfielder Alexcia Johnson, and infielders Morgan Butler, Erin Eggers and Lizzy Fortune.
The McFarland girls soccer team, which lost in the WIAA Division 3 2019 sectional semifinal game to Sugar River in a penalty kick shootout, had six players on the All-Rock Valley Conference first team scheduled to return this spring including Freya Gilbertson, Greta Corcoran, Peyton Witt, Elise Gillen, Greta Blau and goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt.
