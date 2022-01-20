Jan. 20-28 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Pot roast
Parsley potatoes
Carrots
Peaches
Wheat roll
Ice cream
MO: Veggie burger
Friday, Jan. 21
Spaghetti
Meatballs
Corn
WW garlic bread
Fruit cocktail
Cream Pie
MO: Pasta, no meat
SO: Taco salad
Monday, Jan. 24
Roast chicken
Mashed potatoes/gravy
Broccoli
BP Biscuit
Pears
Jell-O
MO: Mac ‘n cheese
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Parmesan tilapia
Cheese potatoes
Green beans
Mandarin oranges
Rye bread
Sherbet
MO: Veggie lasagna
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Chicken and biscuit
Peas
Carrots
Blushing pears
Cookie
MO: Veggie burger
Thursday, Jan. 27
Turkey
Mashed potato/gravy
Broccoli
Wheat roll
Cranberries
Frosted cupcake
MO: Veggie Burger
Friday, Jan. 28
Pulled pork
Wheat bun
Calico beans
Yams
Ambrosia
MO: Cheese sandwich
SO: Garden salad
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, Jan. 20
BBQ Ribs
Cheesy potatoes
Pickled beets
WW dinner roll/butter
Warm spiced pears
MO – Veggie wrap
NCS – n/a
Friday, Jan. 21
Cheeseburger (beef patty, WW bun, American cheese that NAS can omit, ketchup/mustard)
Calico beans
Potato salad
Fruit cocktail
Candy cookie
MO – Multigrain burger
NCS – SF cookie
Monday, Jan. 24
Chicken Stew
Mixed greens
Dressing
Crackers
Copper penny salad
Applesauce
Chocolate pudding
MO – Veggie stew
NCS – SF pudding
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Meatballs in marinara over penne
Four bean salad
Peaches
Cheesecake brownie
MO – Veggie meatballs in marinara
NCS – SF brownie
*Salad option: Chicken cranberry bacon bleu salad (mixed greens with chicken, bacon, dried cranberries, bleu cheese and croutons). Contact McFarland Senior Outreach at 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Mondays to order a salad in place fo the regular menu item.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Fish sandwich (breaded fillet, WW bun, cheese that NAS can omit tartar sauce)
Yams
Peas
Pears
Frosted Chocolate Banana Cake
MO – Black bean burger
NCS – SF cupcake
Thursday, Jan. 27
Sloppy Joe on WW bun
Potato salad
Mixed veggies
Banana
Frosted strawberry cake
MO – Chickpea Joe
NCS SF cupcake
Friday, Jan. 28
Roasted turkey
Gravy
Cranberry stuffing
Three bean salad
NAS – Green beans
Yam bake
Pears
Pumpkin pie
MO – Veggie chicken
NCS – SF pumpkin pie