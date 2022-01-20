 Skip to main content

Jan. 20-28 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Pot roast

Parsley potatoes

Carrots

Peaches

Wheat roll

Ice cream

MO: Veggie burger

Friday, Jan. 21

Spaghetti

Meatballs

Corn

WW garlic bread

Fruit cocktail

Cream Pie

MO: Pasta, no meat

SO: Taco salad

Monday, Jan. 24

Roast chicken

Mashed potatoes/gravy

Broccoli

BP Biscuit

Pears

Jell-O

MO: Mac ‘n cheese

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Parmesan tilapia

Cheese potatoes

Green beans

Mandarin oranges

Rye bread

Sherbet

MO: Veggie lasagna

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chicken and biscuit

Peas

Carrots

Blushing pears

Cookie

MO: Veggie burger

Thursday, Jan. 27

Turkey

Mashed potato/gravy

Broccoli

Wheat roll

Cranberries

Frosted cupcake

MO: Veggie Burger

Friday, Jan. 28

Pulled pork

Wheat bun

Calico beans

Yams

Ambrosia

MO: Cheese sandwich

SO: Garden salad

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, Jan. 20

BBQ Ribs

Cheesy potatoes

Pickled beets

WW dinner roll/butter

Warm spiced pears

MO – Veggie wrap

NCS – n/a

Friday, Jan. 21

Cheeseburger (beef patty, WW bun, American cheese that NAS can omit, ketchup/mustard)

Calico beans

Potato salad

Fruit cocktail

Candy cookie

MO – Multigrain burger

NCS – SF cookie

Monday, Jan. 24

Chicken Stew

Mixed greens

Dressing

Crackers

Copper penny salad

Applesauce

Chocolate pudding

MO – Veggie stew

NCS – SF pudding

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Meatballs in marinara over penne

Four bean salad

Peaches

Cheesecake brownie

MO – Veggie meatballs in marinara

NCS – SF brownie

*Salad option: Chicken cranberry bacon bleu salad (mixed greens with chicken, bacon, dried cranberries, bleu cheese and croutons). Contact McFarland Senior Outreach at 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Mondays to order a salad in place fo the regular menu item.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Fish sandwich (breaded fillet, WW bun, cheese that NAS can omit tartar sauce)

Yams

Peas

Pears

Frosted Chocolate Banana Cake

MO – Black bean burger

NCS – SF cupcake

Thursday, Jan. 27

Sloppy Joe on WW bun

Potato salad

Mixed veggies

Banana

Frosted strawberry cake

MO – Chickpea Joe

NCS SF cupcake

Friday, Jan. 28

Roasted turkey

Gravy

Cranberry stuffing

Three bean salad

NAS – Green beans

Yam bake

Pears

Pumpkin pie

MO – Veggie chicken

NCS – SF pumpkin pie

