McFarland volleyball wins DeForest Invitational

The Spartans brought home another tournament championship, winning the DeForest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11.
McFarland knocked off DeForest (2-1), Luther Prep (2-0), La Crosse Central (2-0), River Valley (2-0), Catholic Central (2-1) and West Salem (2-0), going 6-0 in the meet.
McFarland (14-1) was led by senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp, who had 51 kills in the tournament. Senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds had 42 kills.
Evansville 0
McFarland 3
McFarland opened up conference play with a straight-set sweep (25-19, 25-9, 25-10) of Evansville on Sept. 9.
Senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds led the team with 10 kills. Senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp led the team with 25 assists, also with eight kills. Junior middle hitter Gwen Crull had 17 assists and seven kills.