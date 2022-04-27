McFarland boys golf sixth at Evansville, seventh at Willowbrook and Yahara Hills

The McFarland boys golf team finished sixth at the Evansville Golf Course on Monday, April 25.
Putting together the lowest score of the week, the Spartans showed their consistency at the meet. Golfers only had four strokes separating their lowest score on the round from their highest.
Sophomore Alexander Hawkins shot the lowest score for McFarland with a 47 and sophomore Ryan Ertel finished with a 48.
Freshman Tate Eccles carded a 49 and freshman Rowan Lehnherr and sophomore Samuel Day both shot a 51. One of the scores from Lehnherr or Day was not used in the team tally. Senior Braden Hurst of Edgerton earned medalist honors by shooting a 39, and Edgerton won the event.
Team scores: Edgerton 163, Evansville 175, Turner 188, Whitewater 190, Brodhead 191, McFarland 195, East Troy 200, Big Foot 207, Jefferson 213, Clinton incomplete.
Willowbrook
Sophomore Alexander Hawkins finished six strokes off the lead after the McFarland boys golf team took seventh at the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet on Thursday, April 21.
Hawkins tied for eighth overall with a score of 44. Freshman Tate Eccles carded a 49, freshman Rowan Lehnherr scored a 53 and Ryan Ertel took a 54.
Sophomore Ben Bruno’s score of 60 was not used in the team tally. Caleb Kern of Edgerton earned medalist honors, shooting a 38. With four of their golfers finishing in the top five, Edgerton won the meet.
Team scores: Edgerton 160, Evansville 187, Brodhead 189, Turner 189, East Troy 194, Whitewater 194, McFarland 200, Jefferson 206, Big Foot 219.
Yahara Hills
The McFarland boys golf team finished seventh at the Yahara Hills Rock Valley Conference mini-meet on Tuesday, April 19.
Sophomore Alexander Hawkins shot a 45 to tie for 11th place, finishing six strokes behind first. Sophomore Ryan Ertel carded a 47, tying for 15th.
Freshman Tate Eccles and sophomore Brody Pagels finished with a 53, tying for 32nd. Freshman Rowan Lehnherr’s score of 58 was not used in the team tally.
Patrick Corey of Big Foot and Roman Frodel of Edgerton tied for medalist honors with a score of 39. Edgerton took first as a team with a score of 164.
Team scores: Edgerton 164, Evansville 186, Whitewater 190, Turner 192, Brodhead 194, Big Foot 195, McFarland 198, East Troy 208, Jefferson 217, Clinton incomplete.