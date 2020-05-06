Reconstruction in the area of the Interstate 39 interchange with Highway 12/18 (Beltline) will mean closures on some area roads and the need for alternate local routes.
Femrite Drive is closed under I-39/90 as crews set girders for the new interstate northbound bridge. Construction will continue on the new northbound I-29/90 bridge over the northbound I-39/90 ramp to westbound Highway 12/18. Construction will begin on the new I-39/90 northbound bridge over westbound Highway 12/18.
One lane on westbound Highway 12/18 from Millpond Road to the I-39/90 southbound loop ramp is also closed. The lane closure will continue throughout the 2020 construction season.
Grading operations will also continue within the core of the Beltline interchange.
Also all I-39/90 traffic is shifted onto the northbound side between Highway AB and the Beltline interchange.
Interstate construction activities include continuing installation of a new box culvert, continuing to place base aggregate, beginning to install fiber optic conduit, continuing installation of erosion control devices and continuing installation of right-of-way fencing.
For more information, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.