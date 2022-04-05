Flaherty, Wreh, Jerke elected to McFarland Village Board

Two-term incumbent Mike Flaherty earned the most votes in a contested McFarland Village Board race on Tuesday.
Four candidates were in the race for three seats on the village board, each with two-year terms.
Incumbents Edward Wreh and Mike Flaherty will return to the board for another term, joined by newcomer TJ Jerke. A fourth candidate, Clair Bud Utter, was not elected to the board.
The results were:
Edward Wreh: 1059 votes (28.6%)
Clair Bud Utter: 532 votes (14.4%)
Mike Flaherty: 1,150 votes (31.1%)
TJ Jerke: 937 votes (25.3%)
Write-in: 21 votes (0.6%)
Wreh was appointed to the McFarland Village Board in April 2021 and is now participating in his first election. He was born in Liberia, grew up in the southern United States and attended college there. He moved to McFarland in 2019, and works as a healthcare consultant.
“I’m just very excited for the outcome, I’m happy that McFarland trusted me to continue to be a trustee,” Wreh said. “I’ve always said I’m not doing this because it’s my identity or because I want to be this special person, I truly just want to make this world a better place.”
“I just want to be a voice for you,” Wreh continued. “I promise to do right by the community.”
“I’m here to represent McFarland, all of McFarland, even the people who didn’t vote for me…My door is always open,” Wreh finished
Utter was notably silent during the spring election season. He did not reply to a request for comment on the election results on April 5. Utter didn’t participate in a candidate forum hosted by the McFarland Cable Channel in mid-March, and didn’t participate in a candidate questionnaire published by the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle.
Flaherty is currently serving his second term on the village board, being reelected to the board in 2020 after serving for two years from 2010-2012. Flaherty has lived in McFarland since 1991, and had a career in journalism and public relations.
“Regardless of the outcome, McFarland should be proud of (the) election. Both the village and school board races were contested races — and we had great turnout for a spring election. Both show our community is engaged in making this a great place to live and raise families,” Flaherty said in a statement.
“Better yet, the debates and discussions in both races were respectful and constructive, with none of the divisive rancor that’s killing civic pride and community responsibility in other communities,” Flaherty added.
Jerke moved to the village of McFarland in 2020, and this is his first term in public office. He grew up in South Dakota, worked as a journalist out west, and now works for the state Department of Workforce Development.
“I’m incredibly humbled and excited that the McFarland community provided me the opportunity to join the village board, and really take my ideas and priorities, and everything that I’ve learned over the last several months, and bring them to fruition,” Jerke said.
Jerke said he looks forward to the work the McFarland Village Board will take on in the next year, planning for the future of the Eastside neighborhood, the future of the municipal center, economic development and housing in the village.
“To the 930-plus voters who supported me, I have to thank them,” Jerke continued. “I’m someone that wants to make myself accessible. I’m open for conversation, dialogue and new and different ideas…There’s a lot of great opportunity for the village board, for myself as a newly-elected trustee, to help leverage those ideas and those passions” of the community.