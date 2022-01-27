Local Government Meetings Jan. 27-Feb. 7

Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Public Works Committee: Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/virtual
Finance Committee: Feb. 7, 6 p.m., Monona Library/virtual
City Council: Feb. 7, 7 p.m., Monona Library/virtual
Parks and recreation committee: Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Community Development Authority: Feb. 2, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Police and Fire Commission: Feb. 3, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Library Board: Feb. 7, 5:15 p.m., E.D. Locke library/virtual
Personnel Committee: Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Parks and Recreation Committee: Jan. 27, 5 p.m., virtual
Joint meeting to discuss fire study results: Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall/virtual
Joint meeting to discuss fire study results: Jan. 31,6:30 p.m., Village Hall/virtual
Town Board: Feb. 7, 7 p.m., Town Hall/virtual
School Board: Feb. 7, 7 p.m., virtual
School Board: Jan. 26, 7 p.m., District Office/virtual
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.