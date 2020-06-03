The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) has cancelled this year’s charity high-school all-star games at UW-Oshkosh due to the coronavirus.
A statement released by the WFCA executive board said the games can’t be played because UW has closed all its athletic facilities in the state due to the pandemic.
“We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans of the games, but the current situation without the use of college campuses makes it logistically impossible to hold the All-Star Games this year,” the WFCA statement said.
Three all-star games with players from Wisconsin’s large schools, small schools and eight-player squads were scheduled for July. Money raised from the football games is used to support cancer research at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.
Former McFarland High School football player Nic Hall was named to play for the Team South large school team as a defensive back. Hall caught 37 passes for 747 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, and rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns. At defensive back, he made 15 total tackles and successfully defended five passes.
Hall, who signed a letter of intent earlier this year to play college football at UW-Whitewater, was named to the 2019 All-Rock Valley Conference first teams on offense and defense.
“Our partners at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin will be contacting the players about receiving their game jersey, incentive wear and game programs. Banquet reservations will be refunded within the next two weeks,” said the WFCA statement. “We appreciate all the efforts of players, parents and coaches prior to this difficult decision and wish you the best going forward in these unprecedented times. We look forward to resuming the WFCA All-Star Games in July of 2021.”
