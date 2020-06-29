Officials continue to look for a boater reported missing shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement (MATE) unit, with assistance from Stoughton Fire, Madison Fire/Lake Rescue, the DNR, along with drones from the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol, responded to Amundson Landing and Park, 3302 Quam Drive, Town of Dunn.
An adult male jumped from a pontoon boat in Lake Kegonsa and did not surface.
