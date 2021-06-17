McFarland boys track fourth, girls sixth at regionals

The Spartan track and field team competed in the WIAA Division 2 Regional at Prairie du Chien, where the boys finished fourth and the girls finished sixth.
In the girls 200-meter dash, senior Elizabeth Maly finished fourth with a time of 28.56 seconds.
In the 800-meter, freshman Emily Sprang’s time of 2:37.72 took fourth place.
Senior Lillian Grossman earned a fourth-place finish with a time of 5:50.17 in the 1600-meter meter.
In the 100-meter hurdles, junior Lilly Innes secured a third-place finish with a time of 17.72. Innes also took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.89.
The girls’ 4x200 relay team of Maly, freshman Chloerissa Johnson, sophomore Ella Lodewyk and senior Chloe Dettmers took fourth with a time of one minute and 55.24 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Maly, Sprang, Johnson and Innes earned a time of 4:30.37, taking fourth place.
In the pole vault, senior Samantha Pili vaulted to a height of nine feet, earning a second-place finish.
The girls team finished the event with 60 points.
In the boys 100-meter dash, freshman Andrew Kelley took first place with a time of 11.14.
In the 800-meter, senior Ryan Olsen’s time of 2:08.75 earned second place. Olsen also finished fifth in the 1600-meter at 4:43.63.
Junior Matthew Miller earned a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.80. Miller finished in third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.41.
The 4x100 relay team of Kelley, junior Aidan Pyper, sophomore Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre and freshman Cade Korth took fourth place with a time of 46.88.
The 4x200 team of Kelley, Pyper, Korth and Dyer-Ysaguirre won the event with a time of 1:33.21. The Spartans beat out second place Mount Horeb’s time of 1:34.04.
Senior Elijah Newman took fourth in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet and nine inches.
In the shot put, senior Bryce Taylor’s mark of 46 feet and half an inch took second place. Taylor earned a third-place finish in the discus throw with a mark of 132 feet 1 inch.
The boys finished the event with 98 points.
Team scores – girls: Madison Edgewood 127, Platteville 122, Mount Horeb 108, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 95.50, Sugar River 75.50, McFarland 60, River Valley 52, Prairie du Chien 52
Team scores – boys: Platteville 137.50, Madison Edgewood 134, Mount Horeb 111, McFarland 98, River Valley 66.50, Sugar River 60, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 58, Prairie du Chien 27.
Rock Valley
Conference
Championship
The McFarland boys track team finished third, and the girls track team finished fifth, at the Rock Valley Conference Championship on Wednesday, June 9.
In the boys competition, freshman Andrew Kelley placed fourth and earned a PR in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.26 seconds. Kelley earned a personal record (PR) and a third-place finish with a time of 22.95 seconds in the 200-meter.
Senior Ryan Olsen took fourth in the 3200-meter with a PR time of four minutes and 47.37 seconds.
Junior Matthew Miller’s time of 17.42 earned a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles. Miller also earned a PR in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.21, taking third place.
Sophomore Travis Zadra also competed in the 110-meter hurdles, earning a fifth-place finish with a PR time of 18.69. Zadra also earned a PR and a fifth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.71.
The boys 4x200 relay team of Kelley, Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, Cade Korth and Aidan Pyper outran the competition with a time of 1:35.40. They beat out Jefferson’s second place time of 1:36.31.
In the shot put, senior Otto Schwoerer’s mark of 40 feet and two inches took fifth place.
The boys team finished with 75.5 points.
For the girls, junior Lilly Innes earned a PR and a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.87. Innes took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.85.
In the discus throw, sophomore Emily Schoeller threw a mark of 95 feet and 11 inches, placing in third place.
Senior Samantha Pili won the pole vault with a height of nine feet.
The girls ended the competition with 67 points.
Team scores – boys: Jefferson 164, Evansville 93, McFarland 75.5, Big Foot 73.5, Brodhead/Juda 60, Clinton 59, Whitewater 58, Turner 45, Edgerton 36, East Troy 25
Team scores – girls: Brodhead/Juda 143, Jefferson 114.5, Whitewater 96, Big Foot 94, McFarland 67, Clinton 54, East Troy 50, Edgerton 28.5, Turner 28, Evansville 16